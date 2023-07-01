Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Automakers In The Spotlight To Begin Second Half

Jul. 01, 2023 9:30 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY), LEVI, IBRX, KRUS, PWM, CKHL, BWA, AVB, EQR, ROKRIVN, TSLA
Economic releases covering construction spending, factory orders, and initial jobless claims will be sandwiched around the 4th of July holiday before the June jobs report lands on the laps of investors on July 7. Economists forecast 213K jobs were added during the month and for the unemployment rate to dip to 3.6% from 3.7%. Average hourly earnings are forecast to be 0.3% month-over-month and 4.2% year-over-year.

Major banks will also be watched closely next week after the group passed the Federal Reserve's stress tests that simulated a severe recession. Analysts expect dividends to be increased by most large banks, but share repurchases are expected to be relatively subdued in the near term until the direction of the economy becomes more clear. Bank of New York Mellon (BK), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Goldman Sachs (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Truist Financial (TFC), Citigroup (C), and State Street (STT) are some of the banks in the spotlight for capital allocation developments. Seeking Alpha analyst Logan Kane thinks that while large banks are likely to weather the storm, dozens of smaller banks may fail over the next 12-18 months due to risky real estate loans and falling deposits. A light week of calendar events means that Apple's (AAPL) dalliance with a $3T market cap and Tesla's (TSLA) Q2 deliveries report could attract outsized attention.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, July 6

