Altria: Low Growth But High Income

Jun. 30, 2023 Altria Group, Inc. (MO)
Dividend Appreciator
Summary

  • Altria has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years and is predicted to increase it by $0.04 to $0.98 in the next quarter.
  • The company has faced a tough couple of years, with its share price oscillating with a slight downward tilt over the last five years.
  • Altria's valuation is compared to British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands, its two largest competitors with a U.S. presence.

Package of Marlboro Red Label Filter Cigarettes

bmcent1

Altria (NYSE:MO) has been keenly focused on rewarding its investors to the best of its ability for many decades on end. In fact, last year the dividend was raised for the 53rd consecutive year. In my

I have been an investor for a number of years but it's only in the last couple of years that I have made dividends and, perhaps more importantly, the growth of them, the focus of my investment approach. My priority will therefore be on stocks that either pay stable and high dividends and/or are increasing them at a high rate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MO, PM, BTI, IMBBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (7)

RB Gambler99
Today, 5:35 PM
good analysis....I like MO for income...I feel safer now that Juul is behind them. I may add some BTI as well...PM dividend is not high enough for me...8% is the lowest I will go...
SHAKEY INVESTOR
Today, 5:29 PM
I have said this time and time again: why did you buy MO? I bought it for my retirement income. As to your average cost per share, that depends upon when you bought it. I started at $16. I watched it go to $77 and then come down. I bought more (thinking it was a reasonable price!) low $60's, $50'S, and low $40'S. All totaled, I'm making over 9%. Beats inflation! Yes, I'm always concerned about the stock, but the company is making money and getting great FCF, which keeps the dividends coming, and the dividend has risen every year. I'm not looking to plant apple trees, I need trees that are producing apples NOW. MO does that, and as long as it does, I'm in. If certain things change, then I'll be out to find something else safe with a good to great dividend. I knew going in that this is not a growth stock, but since I don't know when my time will be up, I look for income now. If I knew I was going live this long I would have waited to take Social Security!!! That's it.
very_thirsty_for_income profile picture
very_thirsty_for_income
Today, 5:17 PM
Thank you so much for generating this article. I should point out several things.

First, Altria did actually raise the dividend by a half-cent increment one time in the past-- from 0.52 to 0.565 in August, 2015, but as you say, this is not what they typically do.

Also,Altria revised its guidance recently in a press release dated 6/1/2023 from the level you stated above to the following revised range:

" will deliver 2023 full-year adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $4.89 to $5.03"

The reason for this was stated in the press release to be 1) the completion of the NJOY transactions and 2) the targeting, marketing and sales distribution of NJOY'S ACE for those US stores which constitute 70% of the anticipated US vaping sales.

Altria's goal is to increase their oral and vape business volume by 30% in the next few years. Also, Altria can distribute and sell ACE outside the US.

Also of note is Altria's collaborative plan with JAPAY to sell PLOOM HNB device in the US, and develop their own HNB device ( called SWIC); however this is slow to gain traction.

Being retired from technology, I do very much look forward to Altria's strong cash flow and pricing power which has historically permitted steady yearly dividend increases, even if the rubric for those increases has recently changed to a targeting of mid-single digit ranges.

Once Altria's eventual RRP business category could take more firm footing in the US, the growth category of Altria's business can start to advance, the FCF can increase further, and the dividend rubric could potentially expand beyond the current one. Also, one is hopeful for a return to more favorable double digit total returns in the future.
Butch Stone profile picture
Butch Stone
Today, 5:12 PM
Comments (270)
I will never sell my MO, but I did sell BTI and used the proceeds for TSLA. We'll see how that works out, but I am up over 30K since and was able to add 300 more shares of MO to help offset the dividend loss. .
very_thirsty_for_income profile picture
very_thirsty_for_income
Today, 5:21 PM
@Butch Stone

Nice way to hedge Altria/Tesla.
ChristopherSmith profile picture
ChristopherSmith
Today, 5:01 PM
Excellent article, thanks. I think patience is the watch word here, while we collect a very nice dividend……
Butch Stone profile picture
Butch Stone
Today, 5:10 PM
@ChristopherSmith Agree!
