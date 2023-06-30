Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Leaving Fastly For More Axon Enterprise Stock

Jun. 30, 2023 4:47 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON), FSLYAKAM, AMZN, MSFT, NET
Summary

  • In my opinion, Axon Enterprise, Inc.'s unique position, working to enhance both officer and public safety, provides a competitive moat in a growing critical sector.
  • Axon's strong profitability outlook stands out when I compare it to Fastly, Inc. It is growing faster both in revenue and earnings.
  • Fastly, on the other hand, continues to operate at a loss with no clear path to profitability in the next three years, which is risky in this market environment.
  • Fastly, while having its strengths, presents several concerns, including dependency on a small customer base, continued operating losses, and the CEO's substantial stock sales.
  • Investing, however, is not a one-size-fits-all approach. Different investors have different risk appetites and investment horizons. Fastly may still be a good fit for investors with a higher risk tolerance and a belief in the company's long-term potential.

Body camera being worn by police officers in London, to keep officers safe, enabling situation awareness, improving community relations and providing evidence for trials.

JOHN GOMEZ

What Is The Goal Of This Article?

The goal of this article is to walk my readers through why I closed out my position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) and will be investing these funds into

S&P500, AXON, Fastly, FSLY, SPY, Stocks, AI Stocks

SPY vs. AXON vs. FSLY (TradingView on Seeking Alpha)

NVDA, TTD, SHOP, MELI, SPY, Stocks, AI Stocks, AXON, FSLY

NVDA, TTD, MELI, SHOP vs. SPY vs. CGC vs. FSLY vs. AXON (TradingView on Seeking Alpha)

AXON, AXON stock, Taser

Axon Ecosystem of Solutions (Axon Investor Presentation)

FSLY stock, Fastly, CDNs,

Fastly's Growing Global Network (Fastly Investor Presentation 2023)

FSLY, Fastly Stock

Fastly Revenue and Expense Breakdown (SimplyWall St. App)

AXON, Axon Stock

Axon Revenue Flywheel (Axon Investor Presentation)

FSLY, Fastly Stock

Fastly Financial Recap LTM (Simply Wall St. App)

Axon, Stocks, AI Stocks,

Axon Subscription Revenue (Axon Investor Presentation 2023)

AXON, Axon Stock, Taser, AI Stocks

AXON Customer Base and Portfolio Diversity (AXON Investor Presentation 2023)

Axon, AI Stocks,Taser, Bodycam

Axon Ecosystem to the Customer (Axon Investor Presentation 2023)

AXON, Axon Stock, AI Stock,

The Stability of Spend for Public Safety (Axon Investor Presentation Deck 2023)

This article was written by

Dominic Rinaldi profile picture
Dominic Rinaldi
1.13K Followers
I am a retail investor that is passionate about investing in technology companies that are changing the world for good. I have been investing in the stock market since 2007.  I have been in technology sales for over 20 years and recently moved into product marketing management at VMware Inc. I recently started a YouTube channel and podcast called DOMinating Your Investments that is focused on educating viewers on the technology stocks, stock market news, and investing in general.  Some of my favorite companies that I currently am invested in are Nvidia (NVDA), Palantir (PLTR), Tesla (TSLA), The TradeDesk (TTD), Mercado Libre (MELI), VMware (VMW), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Digital Turbine (APPS), Stem (STEM), AMD (AMD), Abcellera (ABCL), Novocure (NVCR), and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AXON either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

