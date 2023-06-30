Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evolv Technologies: Evolving Growth In An Increasingly Dangerous World

Jun. 30, 2023 4:49 PM ETEvolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV)
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.21K Followers

Summary

  • Evolv Technologies Holdings specializes in AI-based weapons detection security screening systems.
  • Evolv Technologies Holdings has seen rapid growth in recent years, with revenues growing over 100% CAGR over the past three years, and Q1 revenue of $18.6 million, up 113% YOY.
  • The company has seen growing adoption in several sectors including education, industrial workplaces, professional sports, and healthcare institutions.
  • Despite being a small cap stock with some associated risks, including negative cash flows, I rate the stock a Buy at a price below $6.

Loaded 9mm pistol in the school backpack. School shootings, gun control concept image.

Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock via Getty Images

As we approach the July Fourth holiday in the US and news of AI opportunities in growth stocks seems to appear in the headlines on an almost daily basis, I have been interested in seeing the performance

top growth picks

Seeking Alpha

EVLV revenues

Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, application, table Description automatically generated

Evolv Q1 report

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

Evolv Q1 press release

Graphical user interface, website Description automatically generated

Evolv investor presentation

Increase in mass shootings

Pew Research

Visitor screening results

Evolv

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

EVLV chart

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
2.21K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EVLV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I do own shares of several other companies mentioned in the article including GRBK, ACLS, SMCI.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.