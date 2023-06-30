Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

After investors became more risk-averse again in 2023 and increasingly re-entered heavily battered stocks from 2022, Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) shareholders also hoped for a stronger recovery from the lows. Indeed, as the overall market became friendlier, the stock rose nearly 60% from its all-time low by early February. Presumably, buyers took a similar view as I did in my January analysis, that management had made some mistakes but that the valuation had become quite cheap for a market leader with double-digit growth rates. In addition, expectations now seemed very low.

However, disillusionment followed with the business figures. While the figures for the fourth quarter were quite decent, the outlook was a real disappointment. After the telehealth market had shrunk in 2022 and Teladoc had grown by 18%, one would have hoped for stronger growth within a strengthening industry. Instead, an outlook was presented that provided for an average growth of a meager 8.4%, GAAP profitability seemed even further away than expected and even the AEBITDA growth of 22% could not save the figures. The negative reaction was therefore unsurprising. After the Q1 numbers, there was a short breakout attempt before the stock approached all-time lows again - mind you in a risk-on environment.

Data by YCharts

Lack of growth, lack of profitability, increasing competition... Is this the end of the story or is there still hope for the company to return to the path of success? In this analysis, I will discuss this question and critically question some of my theses from my last analysis. First, I will start with the Q1 figures.

Q1 - No disappointment, but not what was hoped for

The first quarter was not bad at all for Teladoc. Revenue of 629 million was quite significantly above the revenue outlook of 617 million as well as AEBITDA of 52.7 million was above the forecast of 46 million. Also satisfactory was the growth in Paying Users for BetterHelp at 22%.

Teladoc Q1 2023 Presentation

The fact that the numbers were not a disappointment has been enough to cause the share price to jump at past earnings calls. But this time the share price just rose for a few hours until investors became a bit more critical of the numbers and some question marks emerged. For example, why the upper ranges for the annual forecasts were not adjusted, which seemed very obvious given the first quarter performance.

Another question is why revenue per U.S. Integrated Member has been stagnant for several quarters while users continue to grow consistently in absolute terms. Management has repeatedly emphasized this as an important lever for growth and has set high targets for it.

Teladoc Q1 2023 Presentation

Currently, however, we do not even see a linear increase in this key figure about the number of users, not to mention economies of scale. It is about time that at least small progress can be shown here to be able to sell the vision credibly. And here's another problem: The credibility of the management has declined significantly in the last three years.

Management - the biggest question mark?

One could take the easy way out and claim that Teladoc's success was tied only to the pandemic. It is undeniable that Covid and the associated lockdowns were a big boost to the industry as a whole, but the industry was growing before that, as was Teladoc. You don't achieve such high double-digit growth rates by making your business dependent on just one circumstance.

However, a major turning point was the acquisition of Livongo in August 2020, and in retrospect, you certainly can't blame the company for getting a little opportunistic in the face of exploding demand for their telehealth services. But acquiring a company for 18.5 billion when its market cap is just 19 billion, they are still unprofitable, and had cash reserves of just 1.3 billion can certainly be classified as high-risk.

At least it was quite smart to pay for a large part of the deal with the company's shares after the share price had reached dizzying heights. Otherwise, the deal would have been even more disastrous in retrospect. However, it also resulted in the existing shares of Teladoc shareholders being heavily diluted, which has been a major problem in the past anyway.

The idea behind the acquisition was understandable: a new big player combining telehealth with millions of customers with competencies for chronic diseases. By 2025, 500 million in synergy effects was thought to be realistic.

In 2021, the story still seemed to be working: The company continued to grow strongly and user numbers continued to increase despite the waning pandemic. Management continued to exude confidence that they were on a very good path. The share price had already fallen 70% from its high by the end of 2021, but that was more due to the overvaluation of the share price than to management. But what happened in 2022 was management's fault.

Poor communication

I briefly touched on this issue in my last analysis. At Investors Day in November 2021, the company presented an outlook of 25%-30% per year through 2024 and issued a target of over 4 billion for 2024.

Mid-term Guidance in November 2021 (Teladoc Investors Day 2021)

Given how the operating situation has developed, I believe this could only be explained as complete misjudgement and incompetence on the part of management. There is no other way for me to explain how this vision was adopted already after the first quarter by directly lowering the outlook for the full year by almost 10% from 2,600 to 2,450 million dollars.

In addition, there was a goodwill impairment of 6.6 billion dollars as a result of the Livongo acquisition, and here, too, the management failed to comment specifically on these circumstances or admit mistakes. The 40% drop in the share price rightly punished this flawed expectation management and breach of trust. In the following quarters, there were further goodwill impairments, so these added up to a total value of 13,650 million.

This meant that 73% of the acquisition value for Livongo had now been written off and the error of this acquisition was clear for all to see. Now the revenue outlook for 2023 is 2,625 million, which sounds like a good joke considering that the outlook for 2022 was originally 2,600 million...

What I also didn't like was that in the fourth quarter, the segments and also the key performance indicators were changed, so there is no longer a basis for comparison with previous years. I don't want to accuse the management of anything here, but it really makes it more challenging to verify if the company is still on track - especially concerning sales per customer and chronic care enrollments. Chronic Care Enrollments for example showed the first sequential decline since this metric was reported before they mixed it with another segment and it is not possible to verify if enrollments bounced back there.

Chronic Care Enrollments (Data until Q1 2020 from Livongo) (Author´s calculations, Teladoc & Livongo Earnings Reports)

As a result, Teladoc/Ex-Livongo shareholders are now dissatisfied, there is hardly any growth and there is no longer any basis for trust. So what's left to say for the stock?

What remains

Because of these facts, it is difficult for me to maintain my Buy rating at present. At least I would be cautious with long-term entries. To be fair, one has to concede that the sales development was not that bad considering the industry development. The telemedicine market in North America shrank by 14% in 2022, whereas Teladoc was able to grow by 18.4%, thus securing further market share.

Forecast for NA Telehealth Market (fortunebusinessinsights.com)

If GlobalBusiness Insights data is to be believed, telehealth in 2023 is expected to be only slightly above 2022 levels but will resume growing at 20%+ annually from 2024. Therefore, there is hope that Teladoc will also return to growth in 2024, but what is the current state of the company anyway?

BetterHelp - A historic deal?

In 2015, Teladoc acquired the mental-health platform BetterHelp for 17.2 million. Currently, revenue for the last four quarters is 1,067 million with an AEBITDA margin of 9.5% and 467 thousand paying customers. The key figures continue to show stable growth despite the market weakness, from there the BetterHelp segment is probably one of the few bright spots within the company.

Teladoc Q1 2023 Presentation

Thus, this deal seems to be a bit of a counterpart to the course of the Livongo acquisition and at least shows that management is also capable of making good decisions.

The service also seems to be well received by customers and is rated on Trustpilot with 4.5 stars out of over 6,000 reviews. The number of US integrated Care Members also continues to grow healthily, so demand the services certainly seems to be there, but they seem to be having trouble converting these customers into revenue, as revenue per user has been stagnant for the last few quarters. Chronic Care Program enrollments are also stagnating, largely due to the Livongo segment.

What about profits and cash flows?

300 million AEBITDA, i.e. a margin of 11.4% for 2023, does not look too bad at first, since it corresponds to a growth of 22% and a not-too-high multiple of 13.8. However, AEBITDA is not a good metric as it simply strips out too many costs. I mainly focus on EBIT and free cash flow. For the development of EBIT, I look at the development of operating costs in sales over the last few years.

Author´s calculations, Teladoc Earnings Reports

It can be seen that the basic trend is downward. 2020 had been an outlier due to one-off effects, but in the last two years costs were stabilized again at 80%. However, this is not a value from which to expect to reach profitability. For breakeven, operating costs would have to fall to at least 70% of sales (or the gross margin would have to rise above 70%, but that does not seem very realistic at the moment). The largest cost block is marketing, which could be reduced quite decently in 2021 with an average of 21%. Most recently, however, this value was back at 28%, where one has to ask whether this value is justifiable given the single-digit growth and whether one should not rather save costs here.

In G&A, Sales, and Amortization, on the other hand, the company is well on the way to presenting some economies of scale and steadily reducing the share of sales. Based on the current group outlook, operating expenses in 2023 are expected to be 79% of last year's level, which I find a bit disappointing. Here would be an opportunity to present a more credible path to profitability than continuing to focus only on AEBITDA.

Things look a bit better here in terms of cash flows, although here I have to revise my assumptions from the last analysis. There was already discussion there whether the item Capitalized Software also counts as CAPEX, I had initially ignored it in my assumptions. Now that Teladoc itself had discussed this metric in a bit more detail during the last call, it is clear that software costs are part of CAPEX. These software costs have become much more relevant just in the last quarter.

Author´s calculations, Teladoc Earnings Reports

While they accounted for just 2.5% of revenue in 2021, the share has risen to 7% within a few quarters. Costs have therefore risen much faster than sales, which should be seen as a warning sign. While operating cash flow is developing quite nicely (OCF margin 12% in 2022) and was positive for the first time in the first quarter of 2023, CAPEX is becoming increasingly problematic.

Author´s calculations, Teladoc Earnings Reports

Free cash flow in 2021 was already at 128.5 million euros, then fell massively to 42.4 in 2022, which was roughly the level of the first three quarters in 2020 (Q4 was not included due to one-off effects). For the current fiscal year, management expects at least a free cash flow of 100 million. Since the operating cash flow is not expected to increase much, it can be expected that the software costs will stabilize and not continue to grow to the same extent. This is at least a hopeful sign. However, a price/FCF of 41 is no reason to jump for joy. Significant increases will have to follow in the next few years.

Valuation

The big question for me here is: What happens to growth in 2024? Can Teladoc regain momentum and return to growth on the tailwind of the industry recovery? Analysts certainly don't seem to think so, with average growth rates for the next few years ranging from 8% to 11%.

In this scenario, I expect

a growth rate of 8% until 2031

a long-term growth rate of 2.5%

a gross margin that can be increased to 72% by 2031

Operating Expenses falling to 55% of sales by 2031

a tax rate of 20%

CAPEX of 6% of sales

Depreciation of 3% of sales

Stock-based compensation falling to 5% of sales by 2031

WACC of 12

These assumptions bring me to a target price of $22, which is a potential -11% to the current price. This is a pessimistic scenario in my eyes and therefore covers the downside quite well risk-wise.

In the second scenario, Teladoc can grow stronger again after 2023 and take advantage of the telemedicine trend.

Here I expect:

A growth rate of 15% until 2031

A long-term growth rate of 3%

Operating Expenses fall to 50% of sales

The rest remains the same

This results in a target price of $54, inducing a share price potential of 117%. Of course, these assumptions are very optimistic, so I take the mean of both scenarios, which corresponds to a price of $38 and a price potential of $54.

Summary

A lot of things have gone wrong at Teladoc in recent years, especially when it comes to management decisions. A far too expensive acquisition, overly optimistic forecasts, poor communication with shareholders, and weak growth. All these factors make it difficult to give a long-term buy recommendation at present. Management must either be replaced or critically reflect on their own decisions.

The reasons for a buy at the moment are mainly the fact that a lot of pessimism is already priced in and the hope that the good BetterHelp business in 2024 will lead the company back to growth. However, some developments such as marketing costs, software costs, and revenue per customer need to be closely watched. In the short term, I will maintain my Buy rating despite various uncertainties, but for a long-term judgment, we will probably have to wait for the 2024 guidance.