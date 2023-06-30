Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Truist Financial And U.S. Bancorp: Cause For Concern After The Stress Test?

Summary

  • Truist and U.S. Bancorp were among the weaker banks according to the 2023 Federal Reserve's stress test results, at least at first glance.
  • The article discusses the parameters of the most severe scenario, evaluates the test results for Truist and U.S. Bancorp, and touches on the results for other banks (e.g., Deutsche, Capital One).
  • I explain why the "severely adverse scenario" deserves its name and why investors should not dismiss the results as meaningless just because they do not include a nationwide bank run.
  • Finally, I answer the question of whether I still think TFC stock and USB stock are a buy after the 2023 stress tests.

Recession Global Market Crisis Stock Red Price Drop Arrow Down Chart Fall, Stock Market Exchange Analysis Business And Finance, Inflation Deflation Investment Abstract Red Background 3d rendering

KanawatTH

Introduction

On June 29, the Federal Reserve released the results of the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests 2023, and the good news is that all 23 banks (8 Category I banks, 1 Category II bank, 10 Category III banks, and 4 Category IV banks) have

U.S. unemployment rate [UNRATE], U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Figure 1: U.S. unemployment rate [UNRATE], U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Median Sales Price of Houses Sold for the U.S. [MSPUS], U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Figure 2: Median Sales Price of Houses Sold for the U.S. [MSPUS], U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Truist Financial Corp. (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TFC' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TFC' title='Truist Financial Corporation'>TFC</a>) and U.S. Bancorp (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USB' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USB' title='U.S. Bancorp'>USB</a>): Stressed CET1 ratio, compared to selected peers and the median of 23 banks

Figure 3: Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB): Stressed CET1 ratio, compared to selected peers and the median of 23 banks (own work, based on data from the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests 2023 results)

Truist Financial Corp. (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TFC' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TFC' title='Truist Financial Corporation'>TFC</a>) and U.S. Bancorp (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USB' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USB' title='U.S. Bancorp'>USB</a>): Stressed tier 1 leverage ratio, compared to selected peers and the median of 23 banks

Figure 4: Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB): Stressed tier 1 leverage ratio, compared to selected peers and the median of 23 banks (own work, based on data from the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests 2023 results)

Truist Financial Corp. (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TFC' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TFC' title='Truist Financial Corporation'>TFC</a>) and U.S. Bancorp (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USB' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USB' title='U.S. Bancorp'>USB</a>): Stressed tier 1 leverage ratio, compared to selected peers and the median of 23 banks

Figure 5: Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB): Stressed tier 1 leverage ratio, compared to selected peers and the median of 23 banks (own work, based on data from the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests 2023 results)

Truist Financial Corp. (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TFC' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/TFC' title='Truist Financial Corporation'>TFC</a>): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 6: Truist Financial Corp. (TFC): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (FAST Graphs tool)

U.S. Bancorp (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USB' _fcksavedurl='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USB' title='U.S. Bancorp'>USB</a>): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share

Figure 7: U.S. Bancorp (USB): FAST Graphs chart, based on adjusted operating earnings per share (FAST Graphs tool)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TFC, USB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The contents of this article and my comments are for informational purposes only and may not be considered investment and/or tax advice. I am neither a licensed investment advisor nor a licensed tax advisor. Furthermore, I am not an expert on taxes and related laws - neither in relation to the U.S. nor other geographies/jurisdictions. It is not my intention to give financial and/or tax advice, and I am in no way qualified to do so. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions, or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing. If you intend to invest in the stocks or other investment vehicles mentioned in this article – or in any form of investment vehicle generally – please consult your licensed investment advisor. If uncertain about tax-related implications, please consult your licensed tax advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Comments (4.07K)
Thanks for reading my latest article, I hope you liked it and I was able to provide some food for thought.

If you'd like to show your support, feel free to leave a "Like" and hit the "Follow" button. Also, don't forget to activate notifications in case you want to be alerted when I publish my next article.

Edit - 5:30 PM ET: U.S. Bancorp just issued a press release according to which it expects a preliminary stress capital buffer of 2.5%, which means its needs to maintain a CET1 ratio of 7%+. This compares favorably to the CET1 ratio of 8.5% at the end of Q1 2023. Truist's preliminary SCB add-on will be slightly higher at 2.9%, which was expected. Its most recent CET1 ratio was 9.1% at the end of Q1.

seekingalpha.com/...

seekingalpha.com/...
w
weitermachen
Today, 5:26 PM
Comments (710)
thanks for the article... well done.

after huge price drops last spring I went long banks TFC USB SCHW HBAN KEY and insurers LNC and MET by reinvesting money from the sale of VFC VZ PETS UL HNI and T. I expect to see their prices recover in the reasonable future. the stocks i sold were going nowhere and these financials have good chance of returning to fair value.

and yes i was a little surprised to see the likes of USB and TFC fairing so much lower because i thought they were more conservatively operated.
@weitermachen Thanks, glad you liked the article.

I like $HBAN too, but I haven't studied it well enough so I don't have the confidence to open a position yet. It's interesting to see that you sold $VFC - I finally went long the stock when it dropped to about $20 - we'll see if that was a mistake, so far I remain optimistic.

In the spirit of your moniker - "keep going" with profitable and happy investing. All the best.
A
Always Bullish
Today, 5:17 PM
Premium
Comments (2.32K)
Long usb and TFC but the best bet is fifth third FITB
@Always Bullish Thanks for tipping me off to $FITB, I haven't looked at it yet but will when time permits.
