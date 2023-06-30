Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Svenska Handelsbanken: A Quality Player For Uncertain Times

Jun. 30, 2023 5:03 PM ETSvenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (SVNLF), SVNLY
Mark Dockray
Summary

  • The health of the real estate market in Sweden is under scrutiny due to rising interest rates, impacting shares of lender Handelsbanken.
  • Despite the uncertainty, Handelsbanken is arguably the safest of the region's lenders due to its strong track record on credit quality, which has typically supported above-average profitability in downturns.
  • With Handelsbanken historically earning approximately 12-13% ROE through the cycle, these shares look cheap below book value.

Entry of the Handelsbanken in Malmo, one of the most important banks in Scandinavia

Media Lens King

With a high share of variable rate loans, interest rates rising, and economic growth coming under pressure, the health of the real estate market in Sweden has come into sharp focus in recent quarters. That is weighing on shares of lender

Handelsbanken YTD 2023 Total Return

Handelsbanken Investor Relations

Cost/Income Ratios For The Major Nordic Banks (2017-1Q2023)

Data Source: Annual Reports Of The Major Nordic Banks

Handelsbanken Annual Credit Loss Ratio (2004-2022)

Data Source: Handelsbanken Annual Reports

Handelsbanken Annual Return On Equity (2004-2022)

Data Source: Handelsbanken Annual Reports

Handelsbanken Lending Breakdown By Type

Handelsbanken Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation

Handelsbanken Operating Highlights Q1 2023

Handelsbanken Q1 2023 Results Presentation

Handelsbanken Non Performing Loans Versus Peers

Handelsbanken Q1 2023 Results Presentation

Mark Dockray
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

