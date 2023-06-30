Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks Surge In June, All Sectors Positive, VTI Now 19x Earnings

Summary

  • Equities posted impressive gains in June, with the risk-on Consumer Discretionary, Industrials, and Materials sectors leading the way.
  • Bonds finished modestly lower amid rising rates as better economic data allows the Fed to keep on its rate-hiking path.
  • The broad U.S. stock market now sells for 19 times earnings, historically lofty and expensive relative to other regions.
  • I outline key economic events that will likely move markets in July as the bulls look to continue with the reins.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

It was a fireworks show of gains in June. There was no swoon in sight as the bulls owned the sometimes-soft month. The S&P 500 (SP500) returned 7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100-Index (NDX) notched a 6% advance. Small

June Performances: Small Caps Lead, Ex-US Shares Lag, Bonds Negative

Stockcharts.com

VTI: Matches January For Best Month Of 2023, Major Breakout Candle

Stockcharts.com

US Stocks Relatively Pricey

Yardeni Research

VTI: Nearly One-Third In Tech

Vanguard

One Rate Hike or Two? Equities Shrug Off the Uncertainty.

CME FedWatch Tool

Easing Inflation Concerns: YoY CPI Continues To Fall

BofA Global Research

Q2 Real GDP Growth Seen Above 2%

Atlanta Fed GDPNow

No "NBER" Recession Any Time Soon

J.P. Morgan Asset Management

The Resilient American Consumer

BEA

A Sleep Summer Ahead? VIX Near 3-Plus Year Lows

TradingView

Manufacturing Remains Soft

BofA Global Research

Key Economic Data In July

BofA Global Research

June S&P 500 Sector Performances: Risk On Areas Top of the Pack

Koyfin Charts

VTI: US Stocks Surge Above Resistance On Strong Momentum

Stockcharts.com

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

