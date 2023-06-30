Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

L3Harris Technologies: A Compelling Defense Giant On Sale

Jun. 30, 2023 5:14 PM ETL3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX)
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • L3Harris Technologies is down nearly 30% from its all-time high last year amid the uncertainties around the debt ceiling.
  • The defense company should benefit from NATO's potential increase in defense spending requirements for its members.
  • The acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne is expected to boost its presence in the aerospace industry and increase its financial visibility.
  • The current valuation is meaningfully discounted compared to other large-cap defense companies.

Rocket lift off into space. Spaceship launch with smoke on the starry sky. Space and travel wallpaper. Copy space for design and text

Ales_Utovko

Investment Thesis

L3Harris Technologies' (NYSE:LHX) performance has been underwhelming recently, as the defense sector was being pressured by the uncertainties around the debt ceiling. With the share price now back to 2019 levels, I believe it offers a compelling buying

Chart
Data by YCharts

USGLC

USGLC

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
1.35K Followers
I am a student currently studying business and economics at the University of New South Wales. I started writing last year and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.