Kraft Heinz: 4.6% Yield And Undervalued

Jul. 01, 2023 9:00 AM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)8 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Summary

  • Kraft Heinz Company has struggled with lackluster stock performance, but offers a 4.6% yield, strong free cash flow, and a fair valuation, making it potentially attractive for income-oriented investors.
  • Rising inflation and intense competition pose challenges for consumer staple companies like KHC, with consumers opting for lower-priced alternatives and private labels.
  • KHC has shown resilience, reporting strong growth in Q1 2023 across its Foodservice, Emerging Markets, and US Retail GROW Platforms, gaining market share and expanding into new channels.
  • KHC's positive outlook, improved financials, and expected free cash flow growth support its ability to protect and potentially increase its dividend, with analysts estimating a free cash flow yield of 9.0% by 2025.

Introduction

I have a bit of a love/hate relationship with the Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). I love its products and usually prefer its condiments over generic alternatives. However, I dislike (hate is a bit of a strong word) its stock

Comments (8)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 10:06 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.34K)
I agree that the stock price performance of KHC has been so lackluster that the price has become reasonably attractive with a 4.57% dividend (with the 0.57 part reminiscent of the "Heinz 57 Kinds" ad campaign), reasonable but limited appreciation potential, and a PEG of 1.56. CFRA rates KHC a Hold with a $43 price target that matches your predicted upside of about 27%. Not bad for a Consumer stock, and I am so incredibly under-weighted the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors that adding KHC might be on the menu for me.

As do you, I love their products and the stock might now be almost equally appetizing, delectable and delicious. Hot dog (Oscar Mayer)! Very Cool (Whip) idea! Yes, extremely Kool (Aid) thesis! This is a (Cheese) Whiz of an idea. I should probably Ketchup on this stock, Crystal (Light) -ize my thinking, and (Bagel) Bite into KHC to hit the Bull's-Eye (Barbecue Sauce) with its 200+ iconic brands rather than satiating my appetite for the 200+ financial stocks that appear to be bargains now. I am going to have a cup of Maxwell House and ponder this idea before the Foodie Fates (Grey) Poupon my portfolio and it turns to Jell-O. I hope this comment was not too Cheesie (Velveeta or Philadelphia Cream) for the Smart Ones in the Golden Circle who are reading this.

I hope that everyone out there who wishes to celebrate liberty and freedom (and capitalism) throughout the World has a fabulous weekend filled with family, friends and lots of fireworks. May the Fourth be with you!!

You're a firecracker yourself, Leo. Thanks for all that you do to keep us on our toes.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 10:13 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.49K)
@ndardick I love this comment!

Enjoy the Fourth, and thank you for being such an engaging reader!
g
grcinak
Today, 9:50 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.3K)
Leo, I hold your work in the highest regard. Truly top tier among the SA contributors. But, with regard to KHC, since the Kraft and Heinz union, the equity value has tanked. Although Buffet brokered the deal, and Berkshire still owns ~26% of the KHC stock, it appears that since the 2015 merger, the optimism of expected synergies has been unsuccessful and value destruction has been the result if one should consider share price decline as a valid indicator.

So, what about now? If BRK as the major shareholder hasn't been able to engineer a turnaround around over the past 7-ish years, perhaps no one can. I don't think KHC has a moat in the consumer retail food products space. Frankly, there are too many competing products of equal quality and better value. From a growth perspective I think there are too many challengers, and, personally, from an income investment perspective the 4.5% yield doesn't interest me.

However, you do present a well written article. Thank you.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:55 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.49K)
@grcinak First of all, thank you very much for your kind words. This means a lot to me!

I agree with you. KHC has been a mess. However, a big part of its problem was its debt load. That is now being taken care of. While it will keep dividend growth flat for the time being, the company will be in much better shape in the next few years. This doesn't just open up the opportunity for dividend growth, but also for new investments in growth.

Given its valuation, I like the risk/reward.
a
alschroed
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (2.8K)
The merger of Kraft and Heinz into KFC was a failure because of all the debt that was created. The KFC management has reduced long term debt from 30B to 19B over the last 5 years. I think as a value investor KFC is now looking attractive.
m
msmith1987
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (282)
@alschroed I think you mean KHC?
HATEFEEBAY profile picture
HATEFEEBAY
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (1.99K)
This stock is way too cheap at this level. My biggest holding and super confident in a nice sustainable dividend and long term moderate growth.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:42 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.49K)
@HATEFEEBAY The odds are in your favor! Once they hike, they will likely hike on a regular basis.
