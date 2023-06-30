DICK'S Sporting Goods: Beneficiary Of Lower Promotions
Summary
- The athletic apparel and footwear sector should benefit from Nike finally having their inventory levels in line.
- DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. already forecast improving gross margins throughout FY23, leading to the $12.90 to $13.80 EPS range for the year.
- The stock is cheap at only 10x FY23 EPS targets as the sector stands to benefit from an end to a heavily promotional environment in the last year.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
While most retailers have given back Covid related gains, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) remains a major winner. The sporting goods retailer benefited greatly from Covid pull forwards, but corporate moves to make the company more competitive in shipping and the positive Nike, Inc. (NKE) inventory steps should help the 2H of the year. My investment thesis remains Bullish on DICK'S Sporting Goods as the stock will likely retest strong resistance at $150.
Nike Inventory
The biggest issue facing any company in the athletic apparel and footwear segment was large inventory levels at industry giant Nike. DICK'S should benefit from Nike finally getting their inventory issue under control per the company. Nike reported May inventories of $8.5 billion, down $400 million from $8.9 billion in the prior quarter.
The inventory levels are still far above the pre-Covid levels. However, CEO John Donahoe was upbeat on the inventory levels on the FQ4'23 earnings call:
...we return to healthy inventory ahead of our competition. Our inventory is flat year-over-year in value and down in units versus 12 months ago. The actions we've taken position us for more profitable growth moving forward.
The CFO went further to reiterate the inventory position is far better now setting Nike up for a return to profit growth as follows:
To go a little deeper on inventory, NIKE Inc. inventory dollars are flat versus the prior year, with units down double-digits across both footwear and apparel. Apparel units are down more than 20% versus the prior year. Our mix of in-transit inventory has normalized, and days in inventory show improvement versus the prior quarter and the prior year.
DICK'S reported a solid quarter for the period ending April 29 (off one month from Nike), but the company was hit by lower margins YoY. Gross margins were down 28 basis points YoY with merchandise margins down 136 basis points.
The sporting goods retailer forecasts gross margins improvements throughout the year. The company doesn't plan to lead with promotions and the whole sector should start moving away from lowering merchandise margins in order to clear inventory.
Guidance Looks Solid
The sporting goods sector definitely faces some headwinds with student debt repayments restarting and a potential recession, but the Nike inventory news is a big offset for the sector. DICK'S should finally be able to move forward in a more normal business environment.
DICK'S guided to FY23 EPS of $12.90 to $13.80 after a strong FQ1 and the stock no longer reflects this outcome. Analysts forecast the retailer earning $13.43 for the year leaving a 10x PE for the stock on the year ending in January.
A big dynamic investors are missing on why DICK'S can continue to report EPS close to the Covid peaks are the big improvements in the business. The company reported a FY21 EPS of $15.70 per share, so the current guidance for FY23 is definitely some giveback from those peak levels. The key is that DICK'S has maintained a large portion of those earnings from the Covid period.
On top of the sporting goods retailer becoming far more competitive with shipping options, DICK'S continues to explore other retail concepts, including a new focus on expanding premium footwear and elevated services. Any athlete regularly shopping at the main DICK'S concept knows that most sporting goods categories only carried the basics providing a great opportunity for a more premium selection and experience considering consumers can easily purchase the basics online.
The House of Sports concept is already delivering much higher sales and profits and the retailer plans to open up to 10 stores in each of the next couple of years while GameChanger now has engagement with millions of people through 2 million games covered on the platform. Newly acquired Moosejaw along with Public Lands provide store concepts to explore outdoor athlete needs and provide potential growth drivers in the years ahead.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that DICK'S Sporting Goods stock is just too cheap at 10x EPS targets, while the promotional issues of the sector appear headed to an end. The holiday shopping season should be clear this year, potentially providing some upside to DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. guidance while the stock is already cheap.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market heading into a 2023 Fed pause, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments