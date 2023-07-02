Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canacol Energy: A 10% Dividend Yield While Waiting For Capital Gains

Jul. 02, 2023 11:40 AM ETCanacol Energy Ltd (CNE:CA), CNNEF
The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Canacol Energy is a Canadian company producing natural gas in Colombia.
  • The natural gas prices are pretty flat, which makes revenues relatively predictable.
  • Canacol is performing very well. Every dollar is reinvested in assets to expand reserves and production capacity.
  • I was pursuing capital gains, but have to be satisfied with the 10% dividend yield for the time being.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »
Colombia national flag waving in the wind on a clear day

rarrarorro/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been following Canacol Energy (TSX:CNE:CA) (OTCQX:CNNEF) for a while here at Seeking Alpha and although I'm looking to generate capital gains on the back of an increasing natural gas production and increasing reserves, the

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
19.26K Followers
We zoom in on capital gains and dividend income in European small-caps
As I'm a long-term investor, I'll highlight some stockpicks which will have a 5-7 year investment horizon. As I strongly believe a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend-paying stocks and growth stocks, my articles will reflect my thoughts on this mixture.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNE:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.