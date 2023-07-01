Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exxon Mobil: Revving Up The Growth Engine

Summary

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation management is making more plans to assure growth for the foreseeable future.
  • Exxon Mobil is looking to double recoveries from the Permian unconventional business.
  • The CEO of Occidental Petroleum already mentioned the injection of carbon dioxide into unconventional wells to enhance unconventional recovery rates.
  • Management is accelerating the startup of the Payara FPSO in Guyana.
  • The Dallas Fed reported survey results showing a relaxation of inflationary costs as well as a response that coming "draws" are not reflected in current oil prices.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) management appears to be adding to what many would call an already full plate. If they manage to pull off not only

Hess Presentation Of Approved FPSO Projects And Guidance

Hess Presentation Of Approved FPSO Projects And Guidance (Hess Presentation At JP Morgan Energy, Power, and Renewables Conference June 2023)

Vicki Holub, CEO, Occidental Petroleum Explaining The Ability Of Secondary Recovery To Increase Unconventional Well Production

Vicki Holub, CEO, Occidental Petroleum Explaining The Ability Of Secondary Recovery To Increase Unconventional Well Production (Occidental Petroleum Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Call Transcript, Seeking Alpha Website)

