CGX Energy: More Good News From Guyana

Jun. 30, 2023 7:21 PM ET
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CGX announced another discovery.
  • Frontera Energy controls much of the common stock.
  • Frontera Energy management also sources the company debt.
  • There is a going concern statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis statements filed with Sedar.
  • Hess is probably likely to outperform this stock in the future despite the higher price.
Beautiful Dusk Sky Over an Offshore Oil Drilling close to Huntington Beach

Jeremy Poland

CGX Energy (OTCPK:CGXEF) announced another discovery in the joint venture between CGX and Frontera (OTCPK:FECCF) that operates in Guyana. Whether shareholders will ever see any benefits from the announced discoveries is an open question.

The offshore business is risky and

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.83K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland.


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

s
shortbuyers
Yesterday, 8:09 PM
Investing Group
Comments (108)
So, HES XOM or … both?
g
grcinak
Yesterday, 7:52 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.3K)
L.P. you are spot on with your assessment. CGX/Frontera is a risky bet for a common shareholder. APA/Total's potenitial in Suriname may be an even bet. Murphy's deepwater GOM plays look good, and MUR/Exxon's offshore Brazil play is a roll of the dice. Hess trades at a high multiple, but, I don't think the upside is fully priced in. I don't mind a little risk, but CGX is too much of a longshot for me. Thank you.
Aristwattle profile picture
Aristwattle
Yesterday, 7:42 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (270)
I came to the same conclusion last week. I was expecting the SP to run up prior to Wei 1 results, just like it did for KAWA. When it did not do that before the results were released, I decided to get out. Didn’t want to face D-Day with any of my money in.
Thanks for the article. It reinforces my position and solidifies that I won’t be going back in.
