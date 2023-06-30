SARK Has Reached Very Interesting Prices Again
Summary
- Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, or SARK, has been punished as ARK Innovation ETF, or ARKK, has soared, which makes sense given the inverse nature of the ETF.
- ARKK continues to have a concentrated portfolio in investments that we think have minimal ability to perform. They're overvalued and leftovers from COVID-19.
- SARK at its current value represents a strong investment that can generate outsized returns without the risk of shorting.
- The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:SARK) is a large inverse ETF. It's the inverse of the famous ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA: ARKK) from Cathie Woods, which is up 50% from its 52-week lows. That strong performance from ARKK means a great opportunity with SARK, which as we'll see throughout this article, will be able to drive substantial shareholder returns.
SARK Overview
SARK is a unique exchange-traded fund, or ETF, because of how it operates as a short ETF.
The ETF doesn't attempt to short ARKK's specific holdings to match, but rather it attempts to short ARKK itself. It has a relatively high both management fee and gross expense ratio (0.75% and 1.06% respectively), although that's not surprising for a short ETF. The ETF operates on a daily basis with derivatives, so its inverse share price attempt is on a daily basis.
The ETF does have a unique benefit that until August 2024 total fees aren't to exceed 0.75%, supported by the organizer, so fees will be capped at that slightly lower level for another 1 year few months.
Investors should note the risk of a daily inverse ETF due to the use of derivates. While we feel it's unlikely, major derivative ETFs have collapsed before. At the same time, cumulative movement and error on the one-day targets can affect the ETF to the downside substantially. As always, be thoughtful with your risk exposure.
ARKK Holdings
ARKK's holdings are concentrated in a number of volatile technology stocks.
The company's 5 largest investments combined are 39% of its portfolio. The largest of the company's investments are Tesla (TSLA) and Roku (ROKU) that make up almost 20% of its portfolio. The company remains concentrated into a number of major investments leftover from what was popular during COVID-19, such as Coinbase and Zoom.
However, times are changing. Remote work is declining despite its popularity during the pandemic, as cultures revert back to their prior positioning. That puts Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) in a tough position. The crypto boom is falling into irrelevancy, which is our opinion on Coinbase (COIN). Our negative opinion on Tesla is more than evident in our last article on the company.
The fund's largest investments are struggling. We expect that its investments will continue to underperform, and that's what makes SARK interesting.
Tech Bubble
Tech stocks are in a massive bubble. There's one hot thing after another. Remote work followed by NFTs followed by AI. Some of these are profitable. AI is already earning massive corporations profits, from ad targeting to more. However, there's no guarantee that they'll pan out anywhere near the expected valuations.
Here's the difference between current tech valuations and where they peaked during the Dot Com bubble. Prices are well above that even with some recent weakness. They almost dropped back to reliability at the start of COVID-19, but after that they zoomed past that level. Why is this time now expected to be different?
Numerous companies, especially the portfolio companies we discussed above, are dramatically overvalued.
SARK Methodology
The methodology for SARK is clearly evident:
Next-gen Internet, electric vehicles, genomics, fintech. Does the bull thesis for such transformational industries seem stretched? Do you think disruptive innovation is overbought? Do you believe ultra-high growth stock valuations have reached uncomfortably lofty levels?
- SARK
As we saw from our discussion of SARK above, the answer is yes. The stock enables the ability to profit from the downfall of ARKK, something that we expect to be more likely, as the market eventually becomes rational. However, SARK offers something else. Traditional shorting has the potential for uncapped losses, with SARK your downside is limited.
That's a massive tangible benefit.
SARK vs. ARKK
Historically ARKK has done well at its goal of emulating SARK.
Comparing the monthly performances of SARK above versus ARKK below on the 1 month, 3 month, YTD timeframes SARK is down 11.88%, 4.78% and 27.73%, respectively. In contrast, ARKK is up 10.08%, 7.93%, and 35.79%, respectively. YTD, SARK has actually taken a much smaller impact than expected given how well ARKK has performed.
Since inception, which counts weakness for ARKK, SARK is up 63.11%, and ARKK is down 63.91% over the same time period since November 11, highlighting a miss of just 0.8%. That's incredibly strong for a daily ETF and provides credence to SARK as a longer-term vehicle to bet against overvaluation in the tech market.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is the classic saying "the market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent." SARK isn't investing in anything, it's shorting. That costs money, and if tech stocks remain irrationally higher for longer, SARK could underperform for the long-run, hurting shareholder returns.
Our View
ARKK has plenty of investments left over from a changing environment in COVID-19. For example, the fund's 3rd largest investment is Zoom, despite remote work slowing down as even the largest tech companies start to make people return to the office. The fund struggles to admit when it's wrong and hasn't pivoted from the high-flying COVID-19 tech stocks.
For example, Cathie Woods has predicted $2000 / share as a 2027 base case for Tesla, which would make it by far the largest company in the world. We see that as being incredibly unlikely. We've discussed elsewhere, but our base case for 2027 is a lower stock price than today. That's because competition will increase dramatically.
Overall we expect ARKK to underperform dramatically. The recent high-flying tech market represents a unique chance to invest in its fall with SARK. At the same time, SARK reduces to risks of shorting highlighting the opportunity. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
- Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow.
- Deep-dive actionable research.
- Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.
This article was written by
#1 ranked author by returns:
https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/the-value-portfolio
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies across a variety of sectors looking for alpha wherever it is to maximize reader returns.
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SARK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)