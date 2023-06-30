Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Real Estate Bubble: From A Technical Analysis Point Of View

Chris Vermeulen profile picture
Chris Vermeulen
2.33K Followers

Summary

  • My focus usually lies with stock indexes, sectors, and commodities, but today, we venture into the real estate market. Real estate is a market that many people don’t fully comprehend.
  • Many are excited by the robust housing market, believing it’s never been a better time to buy. But the reality is, I believe we’re in a phase that isn’t ideal for such investments.
  • Multifamily starts (buildings with five units or more) are at the highest levels since 1986. This surge might look impressive, but historically, these sharp upticks are often followed by multi-year pullbacks in price.

Houses inside clear bubbles. Isolation or quarantine concept

adventtr

Understanding The Market Cycles

My focus usually lies with stock indexes, sectors, and commodities, but today, we venture into the real estate market. Real estate is a market that many people don’t fully comprehend.

Many are excited by

Real estate market cycles

Multifamily Starts

Single-Family Starts

Total Housing Starts

The Real Estate ETF (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/IYR' title='iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF'>IYR</a>)

Home Builders

This article was written by

