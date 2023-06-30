Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Surprise - An AI Fund Where Nvidia Is Not Driving All The 2023 Performance

Jun. 30, 2023 9:20 PM ETNVDA, WTAI
Summary

  • One issue with a narrow subset of stocks driving performance of many indexes is that many investors start assuming that every strategy is being driven by those same stocks.
  • The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence & Innovation Index, tracked by WTAI focuses on four primary areas of the AI ecosystem: Semiconductors, AI software, other AI hardware and innovation.
  • The reason it is important to think about these groups is that the way in which the index is run is more focused on weighting the groups and less focused on weighting the individual companies.

Artificial Intelligence, Technology, Robot, Futuristic, Data Science, Data Analytics, A.I.

Just_Super

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

As investors seek to understand the performance of U.S. equities this year, one of the biggest gaps is between the Nasdaq 100 Index and the S&P 500 Index. For the first five months of 2023:

The Top 10 Companies Driving Returns of S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Indexes

Allocation of WisdomTree’s AI & Innovation Strategy Across Groups

WTAI Standardized Performance

The Top 10 Contributors to WTAI’s Return

