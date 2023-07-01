Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Generac Generates Significant Opportunity With Acquisitions

Jul. 01, 2023 12:07 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)
Building Benjamins
Summary

  • Generac Power Systems has seen a pullback in stock prices following a surge in 2022, but is well-positioned to capitalize on the megatrend of "Decarbonization, digitization, and decentralization".
  • The company plans to expand its global footprint through acquisitions, including fully acquiring Pramac, and potentially entering the Indian market in FY23.
  • The company has seen significant growth in battery backup systems due to grid disruptions and the increasing importance of uninterrupted power supplies for 5G and data center infrastructure.
  • However, GNRC faces risks due to a large increase in debt and a drop in free cash flow.
  • While the company expects a recovery in free cash conversion and a slight recovery in EBITDA margin, this is an area to monitor given the acquisition-based nature of GNRC's international growth.
  • Despite a decrease in sales in FY23, the company expects a stable margin and a recovery in free cash flow.

Generac Industrial generator

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Generac Power Systems (NYSE:GNRC) is a specialized industrial firm producing uninterrupted power supplies through battery storage and generators. GNRC stock has pulled back from its high of $282 in 2022 and $500 in 2021

Average outage hours by installations

Generac

GNRC market penetration

Generac

Building Benjamins
BuildingBenjamins.com is a free stock picking and market commentary investment newsletter. We also provide video reports on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/@BuildingBenjamins ------ Ben Halliburton founded BuildingBenjamins.com and also founded Tradition Capital Management in 2000 where he was named “PSN Manager of the Decade” for All-Cap in the 2000s and “PSN Manager of the Decade” for Dividend Value in the 2010s. We are focused on investing in stocks as a business. The Qualitative attributes like products, brands, patents, distribution, resources, networking effect, R&D, and management drive quantitative financials like ROE, free cashflow, earnings power, dividend payout ratio, and growth. Once we have the quantitative, we can estimate the fair value of the stock. Since starting his investment career at Merrill Lynch in 1986, Ben has been continuously involved in investing. As a partner and portfolio manager at Brundage Story and Rose in the 1990s, he was the top performing portfolio manager at the firm and his “Disciplined Growth Strategy” outperformed the S&P500 in the 1990’s bull market. Ben is now running a family office, Tradition Investment Management, and publishing his personal portfolio on https://buildingbenjamins.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GNRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

