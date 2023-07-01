Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple Continues To Defy Logic With Slowing Growth And High Valuation

Jul. 01, 2023 12:29 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)2 Comments
Michael Thomas
Summary

  • Apple's stock has been one of the most popular over the last 25 years, with an average annual total return of ~42%. However, the company's current valuation and slowing growth are potential concerns for investors.
  • Despite a strong 1-year return of 36.98%, a mean reversion model predicts an even stronger return over the next 12 months. However, this model is based on a 25-year period during which Apple has significantly evolved.
  • The analysis suggests a hold rating for Apple's stock; potential investors are advised to exercise caution due to the company's current valuation and slowing growth.
  • Long-time holders looking for short-term insurance could consider buying the August 18 expiration 190 put option at ~$4.35.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has been on an upward rampage since the beginning of the year with gains already approaching 40%. This outpaces the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) by nearly 10% and

AAPL Performance Analysis (June 1998 - June 2023)

AAPL Performance Analysis (June 1998 - June 2023) (Michael Thomas)

Apple Annual Return Yearly Cross-Reference

Apple Annual Return Yearly Cross-Reference (Michael Thomas)

Apple Volatility Yearly Cross-Reference

Apple Volatility Yearly Cross-Reference (Michael Thomas)

Apple Return/Risk Yearly Cross-Reference

Apple Return/Risk Yearly Cross-Reference (Michael Thomas)

Apple 1-Year vs Prior 1-Year Probability

Apple 1-Year vs Prior 1-Year Probability (Michael Thomas)

Apple 1-Year vs Prior 10Year Returns Chart

Apple 1-Year vs Prior 10Year Returns Chart (Michael Thomas)

Apple Earnings Revisions

Apple Earnings Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

Apple QoQ EBIDTA Trend

Apple QoQ EBIDTA Trend (Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas
Individual investor. Currently focusing on risk-reducing portfolio strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

O
OptoMistic21
Today, 12:50 AM
iPhone users are as dedicated as they come.
d
dicksen6077
Today, 12:49 AM
What went up, must come down. Is a matter of timing selling and buy this counter. So comments like this is generic. If you have mo ey like Cathie and Buffet. You buy and when at certain value, you sell some. Then buy again.
