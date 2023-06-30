Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. Banks Gird For Dose Of Post-Stress-Test Trauma

Jun. 30, 2023 11:45 PM ETC, CS, GS, JPM, STT, BK
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.52K Followers

Summary

  • For the biggest U.S. banks, the nerves this year come after the exam. Large lenders just breezed through annual stress tests administered by their main regulator, the Federal Reserve.
  • Now firms like JPMorgan, State Street, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are bracing for new rules that fortify them against future catastrophes, at a punishingly high cost.
  • Judging by Wednesday’s test results, U.S. banks are strong enough to withstand a sharp recession without their capital ratios.

Banking System Uncertainty

wildpixel

By Breakingviews

For the biggest U.S. banks, the nerves this year come after the exam. Large lenders just breezed through annual stress tests administered by their main regulator, the Federal Reserve. Now firms like JPMorgan (JPM

Basel endgame, before and after

Big U.S. banks command a premium to global rivals

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.52K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.