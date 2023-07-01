Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Sabre Insurance Is Undervalued After 2022 Sell-Off

Jul. 01, 2023 12:55 AM ETSabre Insurance Group plc (SBIGY)
Summary

  • After a strong sell-off in 2022, Sabre Insurance could return 50% (including dividends) over the next 2-3yrs.
  • Motor insurance premium pricing indicates the UK auto insurance market is hardening after several 'soft' years.
  • Sabre Insurance has a reputation of disciplined underwriting, conservatively targeting a Combined Ratio (CoR) of at least 80% when pricing risk.
  • Forward dividends 24 months out could be in the range of 8-12%.

Background

Sabre Insurance Group (OTCPK:SBIGY) is a niche UK auto insurer underwriting "non-standard" risk. This predominately includes higher risk motor coverage for first time drivers, drivers with motoring convictions/points, drivers with CCJs etc. These policies fetch a higher rate with Sabre's average insurance

Sabre Insurance Combined Ratio

Created by author

Tikr Terminal

Tikr Terminal

average insurance premiums

Created by Author

UK 2yr Yield

UK 2yr (Bloomberg)

Bloomberg BYFC

BYFC Function (Bloomberg)

Group Liquidity

Group Liquidity (Sabre Insurance 2022 Annual Report)

Sabre Insurance 2022 Annual Report

Sabre Insurance 2022 Annual Report (Sabre Insurance IR)

This article was written by

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
293 Followers
Private investor seeking high returns while maintaining a low Beta. My core strategy involves finding fairly valued companies usually based on a conservative 5 yr DCF. Low risk / high return investments where sentiment is misplaced. Follows both topdown / bottom up process and strongly believes in high conviction investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

