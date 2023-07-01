Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

July's Top 50 Large-Cap High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Jul. 01, 2023 1:12 AM ETARCC, BCH, BTI, DVN, E, EC, ET, IEP, PBR, PBR.A, PXD, STLA, T, T.PA, TEF, VOD, WES
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dogsofthedow.com recently published this list of 50 large-cap high-dividend stocks as of 6/29/23.
  • This list targeted investors who “don’t want to simply focus on a high dividend yield only to discover that the stock price has plunged or that the corporation has gone belly-up”.
  • Investors reduce volatility/risk by limiting high-dividend searches to large-well-established companies. For example, net gain estimates (as-of-6/29/23) for PXD, WES, TEF, DVN, T, ET, STLA, PBR, BTI, & topped-by VOD, ranged 31.24%-56.04%.
  • Ten top July YCharted large-cap high-yield dividends ranged 9.82% to 45.19% from E; ARCC; BCH; VOD; PXD; WES; IEP; EC; PBR; PBR.A.
  • $5k invested on June 29 in the top-five high-yield, lowest-priced, large-cap stocks showed 17.63% more net gain than from $5k invested in all top ten.
  • Little (lower-priced) equities led the top-ten July high-yield large-cap dividend dogs by over one and three-quarter lengths.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Great Dane HARLEQUIN and a chihuahua

Eriklam/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on a June 29, 2023 list of high-yield large-cap stocks published by DogsOfTheDow.com entitled,

Highest Dividend Paying Large-Cap Stocks

Yields for those top big dog 50 were all greater than 3.8% in

Source: DogsoftheDow.com/YCharts.com DHDLC (1A) 44IDEALSTXLST JUL23-24

Source: DogsoftheDow.com/YCharts.com

DHDLC (1B) 10TOPGAINSTX GR JUL23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (3A) 50BYTGT 1-50 JUL 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (3B) 50BYYIELD 1-50 JUL,23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (4) UP/DNSIDES JUL23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (5)10LIST JUL22-23

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (6) 10 BYGAINS JUL 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (7)10BYPRICE JUL23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC (1A) 44IDEALSTXLST JUL23-24

Source: YCharts.com

DHDLC(8) RecentVSFairPrices DHDLC JUL 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.36K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.