Adaptive Biotechnologies: Insufficient Data, Catalysts To Corroborate Buy At 5x Sales

lucky-photographer

Investment summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) presents with an incredibly exciting core offering that is working to create remedial breakthroughs in certain complex disease segments.

The firm's immunoSEQ platform is a potential long-term compounder that could have interesting economics tied into the mix, provided the firm gets its initial launch curve right. Further, the company's ClonoSEQ business is equally as interesting, providing clinical diagnostics for the detection of minimal residual disease ("MRD") in conditions like leukaemia, lymphoid cancers, and multiple myeloma to name a few.

After extensive analysis of the core offering and unit economics currently within ADPT's arsenal, findings suggest to me there's a lack of positive sentiment and catalytic updates to move the stock price in the medium-term. Whilst there are any number of selective opportunities for investors to buy in global markets at the moment, ADPT is not one I am advocating at present, but am watching the situation very closely. The CFO for the past 12 months is former JP Morgan head of global equities, Tycho Peterson --an analyst whom I personally followed very closely during his time at the investment bank-- so I believe there is merit in ADPT's capacity to create value. There just isn't the fundamental and economic data to support the case just now in my opinion. In that vein, rate hold.

Figure 1.

Data: Updata

Deep dive of ADPT business economics

ADPT generates revenue by providing diagnostic and research services to companies in need of these offerings. It operates and books sales within 2 key markets, one being immune medicine, the other being MRD.

The revenue stream for its immune medicine business comprises 3 main components. Firstly, it provides sample testing services, most commonly for its commercial research product called "immunoSEQ". Customers are typically biopharma companies along with academic/research institutions. Second, it offers various clinical customers its T-Detect COVID tests. Third, it entered into collaboration agreements with "Genentech", a subsidiary of the Roche group, to develop and manufacture novel compounds for a diverse range of malignancies. The collaboration helps ADPT immensely in my view by allowing Genentech to flex its commercialization muscle to get drugs onto the market, working alongside other genetic engineering (genetic technology) companies, and other biopharma companies for the purposes of drug and target discovery. On the flip side, its MRD revenue stream is clipped by providing MRD detection testing through its clonoSEQ report services. This effectively offers MRD sample testing again to its core biopharma customers and academic institutions

Fundamental elements

ADPT has grown sales at a reasonable clip since listing, up from $95mm in 2019 to $185mm in the TTM. Importantly, the market looks to be valuing ADPT on a combination of asset factors, which makes sense given its core operations discussed above. Hence, this would also be important information downstream, as you'd want to observe the operating asset delta and link this back to changes in market value. To date, the book value of its operating assets has rolled over from FY'22 highs, clamping equity gains from the top.

Figure 2.

Data: Seeking Alpha

Moving to the company's latest numbers in Q1 FY'23, that were printed last month, there are numerous takeouts that need detailed discussion in order to form an investment view. Starting with unit economics.

1. Unit economics

In Q1, ADPT clipped robust growth in ordering rates across its customer network of healthcare providers and ordering accounts. Ordering was up 58% and 56% across these two segments, respectively.

Additionally, the company's blood-based testing business grew 30% sequentially from Q4. Notably, ADPT says that ~35% of all MRD tests are now conducted using blood samples, indicating a shift in testing preferences towards this methodology.

As a result, ADPT's community accounts have experienced consistent growth on my inspection, contributing ~18% of clonoSEQ volume- up from 15% in Q4 last year.

Furthermore, ADPT's MRD pharma segment came in with a Q1 growth rate of 23% [note: this is exclusive of certain regulatory milestones]. The company has continued to forge strategic partnerships in the MRD space, exemplified by the recent translational pan-portfolio partnership with Takeda (TAK). See my bullish note on TAK published in June here. The collaboration provides ADPT with a steady sequencing revenue stream, plus, there's an additional $400mm in future eligible milestones on the table. This is to be based on the completion of other drug approvals that are currently participating in ongoing and prospective studies.

A closer examination of clonoSEQ test volume is telling. ADPT is printing record-high test volumes on an ongoing basis. The clonoSEQ test volume grew by 15% sequentially and 57% YoY, surpassing a total of more than 12,000 tests delivered. Specifically, there were 12,079 tests delivered in Q1 FY'23 versus the 7,698 tests performed in Q1 last year. You can see the performance of both segments below for Q1 across FY'20-'23, noting that the MRD business has been the fastest-growing segment since then. It has clipped an $8.08mm growth in sales, versus a $0.962mm gain for immune medicine sales.

Table 1. ADPT divisional sales growth, Q1 FY'20-date.

Note: All figures are shown at Q1, so: Q1 FY'20; Q1 FY'21...and so on. (Data: Author, ADPT SEC filings)

2. Financial performance and projections

ADPT clipped total Q1 revenue of $37.6mm, down ~260bps YoY. Of this, 57% was contributed by the MRD segment and 43% from the immune medicine business. Looking at the decrease, management put it down to the anticipated 26% decline in Genentech amortization among other one-off charges. I would note, however, that immune medicine sales ADPT has booked in Q1 have reduced by $4.2mm since 2020, as seen in Table 1. Meanwhile, MRD sales came in to $21.4mm, up 20% YoY. Growth was underscored by performance of both clinical testing and the firm's pharma partnerships.

Moving down the P&L, my quarterly takeouts are as follows:

Cost of revenues were up to $18.7mm or ~49.7% of turnover, but in part, this is explained as the firm consolidated some of its laboratories into its Seattle headquarters.

OpEx was snipped 700bps YoY to ~$95mm, driven on the lower quarterly sales and reduction in immune medicine volumes.

Management reported that "[s]ales force productivity...increased by 77% from the prior year" on the call, after CFO Tycho Peterson noted the firm had "doubled the sales force a year ago". The calculus on this tells me that a 100% increase in headcount (arguably, a 100% increase in investment to human capital) resulted in a 77% gain in productivity, resulting in a 1.42x leverage of investment to productivity.

It pulled this to a net loss of $57.7mm, and ended the quarter with $441mm in cash on the balance sheet, increasing its cash position by $76.4mm from Q1 FY'22 to Q1 FY'23.

Management reiterated its full-year revenue guidance of $205mm-$215mm on the call, calling for 16% YoY growth at the top. It expects more weighting to its immune medicine segment, projecting a 55%/45% to MRD/immune med. respectively. That would suggest it expects momentum to build for the latter in H2 FY'23.

Critically, ADPT anticipates >50% growth in clonoSEQ test volume, and, MRD regulatory milestones to land in the "mid to high single-digit millions". On this, it forecasts a quarterly cash burn of c.$40mm into Q1 FY'24.

Sentimental factors

In order to attract investment ADPT has to simultaneously attract positive investor sentiment. investors would need to see the company is a positive light, with minimal concerns about its near to mid-term outlook in order to scurry into ADPT's equity stock at higher bidding prices. The same would ideally be reflected in the opinion of analyst estimates, which represent an entire sub-set of the market that utilize this data.

Furthermore, sentiment among analysts regarding ADPT's prospects right now is uncertain at best. Over the last 3 months, there have been 6 downward revisions to sales and 6 to earnings. However, there have been 2 upward revisions to turnover, which still indicates negative sentiment in my view, given the differentials. Consensus anticipates a 12% growth in FY'23 and 25% the following year. It is worth noting that the trend in analyst projections has been on a downward trajectory since 2020, as evidenced below. This suggests that the sentiment on The Street is rather stagnant.

Figure 3.

Data: Seeking Alpha

On the flip side, options-generated data tells an opposing story. Investors with money at risk on ADPT are betting on a move to $10-$12.50, with tremendous open interest in calls of this strike and July expiry. There are puts written to $7.50 on that side of the ledger, which could very well be hedging activity or part of more complex options strategies. Point being, those investors with actual "skin in the game" with ADPT are at odds with the sell-side targets listed above.

Finally, price studies around average weighted market values and momentum are equally as telling. Despite the projections of those playing ADPT but do not actually own the stock --as in the case of the options crowd discussed just earlier-- ADPT trades below all its moving averages (10, 50, 100 and 200-day respectively). The market-generated data suggests ADPT is trading "below average", and one could argue that sentiment is therefore also "below average". Recall, it is the market's expectations that drive stock prices, so trading below average could be a signal of a similar set of expectations moving forward. This tells me sentiment in ADPT is flat, and corroborates the neutral view.

Valuation

The stock trades at ~5x forward sales and with just 12% growth projected by consensus at the top and 16% from management, you'd expect a far higher growth rate if paying that multiple in my view. I would add a couple of points to consider here regarding valuation and price targets.

One, the fact ADPT is unprofitable basically from the COGS line means sales multiples must be used (book value is unreliable in this instance given the lack of retained and/or earnings growth). Whilst this could be the convention, ideally there's more substance to value ADPT with, and DCF valuation in this instance is less valuable given the raft of unsubstantiated assumptions that would be needed. Hence, there are questions on the utility of the 5x sales multiple, and if the market actually expects this performance going forward or not.

Two, and again, that ADPT is unprofitable, all of the company's stock price delta will be 1) event-driven, or 2) sentiment-driven. The two typically go hand in hand within this domain as well. I've already discussed the lack of sentiment in ADPT at present, and based on the collection of language used by management in the call and in the 10-Q, the only upcoming catalysts look to be centred around its cancer cell therapy programs with Genentech, where it expects the first investigational new drug ("IND") sometime this year. In my view, these are hardly the hallmarks of a large catalytic event that could see ADPT rate higher at pace, or even at a steady incline.

Hence, at 5x forward gets you to $7.40, another 9.5% upside potential on the current market price, thus further corroborating the neutral standpoint.

In short

ADPT is pushing forward in driving volumes of its clonoSEQ test and has grown sales at a steady clip over the last 2-3 years. However, investors are looking for a proposition with far more meat to pick from the skeleton. For one, there's nil evidence the firm will hit profitability any time soon, and looks to hit a $40mm quarterly cash burn rate going forward. Added to that, you need catalysts to drive market returns in the absence of fundamentals, and there's nigh a talk on specific catalysts for ADPT moving forward either. What is pleasing, is to see the increase in the firm's unit economics, coupled with the upsides in its MRD segment. As far as revenue drivers, the MRD segment looks promising-- but we need more data to support this.

Alas, without the substantiating data available, it is difficult to advocate ADPT as a buy right now. Investors are selling ADPT at 5x sales, not the most attractive number, for 12-16% projected growth this year and the next. On that note, I am not aligned to buying ADPT at these prices, and thus rate the company a hold for now.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.