Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MAIA Biotechnology: Progress In The THIO-101 Trial Sets Up A 2023 Catalyst

Jul. 01, 2023 2:41 AM ETMAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA)
Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.88K Followers

Summary

  • MAIA's THIO-101 trial of 6-thio-2-deoxyguanosine in non-small cell lung cancer had enrolled 29 patients as of a June 20 update from the company.
  • The first two patients in the trial have achieved continued survival at 10 and 11 months following the start of treatment.
  • MAIA has enough cash to make it to an update from the trial, but another cash raise could be ahead.

Scientist taking a sample from test tube

Minerva Studio/iStock via Getty Images

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSE:MAIA) is developing 6-thio-2'-deoxyguanosine (6-thio-dG), a telomere targeting agent, for a variety of cancers. A recent update on the company's clinical trial and fundraising by the company are positives that have made the name worth writing

THIO-101 MAIA trial design

Figure 1: Schematic of THIO-101 trial of 6-thio-dG (or simply THIO). ORR refers to overall response rate, DCR to disease control rate, DoR to duration of response. (MAIA Corporate Presentation, June 2023.)

THIO mechanism of action 6-thio-2'deoxyguanosine or 6-thio-dG

Figure 2: Mechanism of anti-cancer activity for MAIA's 6-thio-dG. (MAIA Corporate Presentation, June 2023.)

Survival data plot thio-101 6-thio-dG

Figure 3: Preliminary survival data from the THIO-101 trial of 6-thio-dG in NSCLC. (MAIA Corporate Presentation, June 2023.)

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
6.88K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.