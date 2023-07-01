Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
New Regime, New Opportunities - A Midyear Outlook

Jul. 01, 2023 2:41 AM ET
Summary

  • The first half of 2023 has seen its fair share of headlines and volatility across global markets, including higher interest rates, bank failures, and a dramatic US debt ceiling moment.
  • Within equities, there's an increasing population of stocks where investors are now compensated for some of the risks in the macro environment.
  • Over the first half of the year, much of the US equity performance has been driven by a handful of stocks, reflecting the realization of the potential of some forms of AI.

Investment And Finance Concept - 2023 Sitting On Financial Graph Background

hallojulie

As we look ahead to the second half of 2023, what are the emerging trends investors should be watching and what opportunities might these factors present? Alex Brazier, Deputy Head of the BlackRock Investment Institute helps us look ahead to the

On The Bid podcast, BlackRock senior investors and strategists share their take on timely market insights. Hear from Richard Turnill, Rick Rieder and others as we discuss the most pressing questions on the minds of investors today.

