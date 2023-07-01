Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sartorius: A German Champion With A Discounted Price

Mario Silva profile picture
Mario Silva
126 Followers

Summary

  • Sartorius has been experiencing a demand decline since 2022.
  • Sartorius serves a niche market, which gives it a strong moat.
  • Sartorius benefits from the long-term tailwinds of its sector.
  • We will review all the negative factors that are currently affecting the stock.
  • We rate the stock as a buy right now.

Young female scientist working in laboratory

Solskin

Context

We rate Sartorius (ETR:STR) as a buy as we consider it a high-quality company facing a temporary setback. The demand for Sartorius' products increased substantially in 2020 as its clients, the biopharmaceutical companies, required more products related to the vaccine against COVID-19, which boosted

divisions

Sartorius Annual Report

Competition

Inverstor Presentation

market share

Sartorius Annual Report

targets 2025

Investor Presentation

Multiples

Seeking Alpha

DCF

Author

This article was written by

Mario Silva profile picture
Mario Silva
126 Followers
I like to invest thinking of the very long term applying the Value Investing strategies for my own investments and for my family's investments; I started a Youtube Channel in January 2022 (Value Investing Applied)  so, you can follow me if you want to know what are the stocks that I am looking at, and to know more and more information related to the Value Investing philosophy. I hold an MBA from IESE Business School (Barcelona, Spain), and Master in Finance from Universidad del Pacifico (Lima, Peru)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SARTF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.