Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Sizable Deals Close Out The Q2 IPO Market, Led By Thrift Store Savers

Jul. 01, 2023 3:15 AM ETSVV, KGS, FIHL, VTMX, GENK, INTS, AENT, SRFM
Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.04K Followers

Summary

  • Seven issuers began trading in the final week of June, six of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats and four of which raised $100+ million.
  • The largest for-profit thrift store chain in North America, Savers Value Village upsized and priced above the range to raise $401 million at a $3.1 billion market cap.
  • No IPOs are currently scheduled to list in the week ahead, as markets take a break to celebrate the Fourth of July, although some small issuers may join the calendar during the week.

Businessman pointing hand on the transparent ipo text, trading, investment and business concept

Ingenious Buddy

Seven issuers began trading in the final week of June, six of which are eligible for inclusion in our IPO stats and four of which raised $100+ million. They were joined by one blank check company.

The 2Q

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital IPO Research profile picture
Renaissance Capital IPO Research
7.04K Followers
Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.