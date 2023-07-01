Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nordea Bank: 8.2% Yielding Bank That Has Fallen Under Radar

Jul. 01, 2023 4:34 AM ETNordea Bank Abp (NBNKF), NRDBY
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • Nordea is the largest Nordic bank, which is well-capitalized and significantly de-risked from unfavourable exposures to risky markets and volatile corporates.
  • Nordea's exposure to Nordic economies provides favourable conditions to deliver long-term earnings growth in a prudent manner. Nordic households and corporates are extremely resilient, and public sector carries extremely low debt loads.
  • The higher interest rate environment benefits Nordea as it allows to generate stronger NII results, reduce cost-to-income ratio, and ultimately embark on massive share buybacks.
  • Yet, the market has been discounting Nordea's stock below its 3- and 5-year historical average and well-below its peers, which have not performed that well.
  • I expect to enjoy at least 30% of returns via price appreciation (via multiple convergence to more justified levels) and additional 10% from the shareholder yield in 2023.

Low angle view of skyscrapers in London

Gary Yeowell

Brief overview of Nordea

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCPK:NRDBY) is a universal bank, with 200+ year history, operating primarily in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Norway. It generates ca. 60% of its income via vanilla lending products such as mortgages, household loans and corporate loans. Nordea is also the leading

asset size

Statista

Price performance

Seeking Alpha

household savings

OECD

Household disposable income

OECD

corporate debt

IMF

governmetn debt

IMF

lending cagr

Nordea investor relations

loan loss ratios

Nordea investor relations

pd and impairment loans

Nordea investor relations

CRE credit loss

Nordea investor relations

derisking policy

Nordea investor relations

CET 1 ratios

Fitch Ratings

cost to income

Nordea investor relations

rate policy path

Nordea investor relations

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
1.9K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBNKF, NRDBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.