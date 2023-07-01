Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AI And Robotics Are The Future Of Food

Jul. 01, 2023 4:38 AM ETYUMY
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.38K Followers

Summary

  • Agri-tech companies have long been users of robotics, but this technology now combined with artificial intelligence is vital for the future of the food industry.
  • The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) focuses on investing in companies engaged in Agri-Food technology (agri-tech) and innovation.
  • YUMY invests in some of the key players in the industry, such as Bucher Industries AG1, which invented production pumps for tractor hydraulic systems in the 1920s.
  • Current agricultural inventions, heavily influenced by AI and robotics, are necessary to feed the 8 billion people on the planet today more efficiently.
  • Farmers’ dependency on AI and robotics will increase monumentally, as the number of mouths to feed on the planet is estimated to increase to 10 billion by 2050.

Businessman touching the brain working of Artificial Intelligence (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/AI' title='C3.ai, Inc.'>AI</a>) Automation, Predictive analytics, Customer service AI-powered chatbot, analyze customer data, business and technology

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Agri-tech companies have long been users of robotics, but this technology now combined with artificial intelligence is even more vital for the future of the food industry.

Reimagining Farming From the Start

Farmers are always striving to

Examples of companies held in YUMY that focus on innovative trends for the future:

Future of Food Technology

Sources: Bellis, Mary. "American Farm Machinery and Technology Changes from 1776–1990." ThoughtCo, Feb. 6, 2021. Innovation News Network, "The evolution of agricultural technology," July 8, 2020.

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.38K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.