FLJP: BOJ Delaying Tightening As Long As Possible

Jul. 01, 2023 5:46 AM ETFranklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP)
MTS Insights
Summary

  • The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is a low-cost fund that tracks the broad performance of the Japanese stock market, offering a significant expense ratio advantage compared to similar ETFs.
  • FLJP has delivered strong returns of 13.8% this year, benefiting from the surge in the Japanese stock market, with the Nikkei 225 up approximately 29.5% year-to-date.
  • The Bank of Japan's hesitancy to normalize its ultra-loose monetary policy, coupled with Japan's sustainable economic growth and robust consumer spending, are contributing factors that support FLJP's performance.

Tokyo city in Japan

StockByM

Fund Overview

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) is a low cost fund that tracks the broad performance of the Japanese stock market. The ETF invests in mid- to large-sized companies which are listed on Japan's market, the largest in Asia. It

Breakdown of FLJP

Franklin Templeton

Bank of Japan government securities holdings and FLJP performance

Bank of Japan, AlphaVantage

Japanese consumer confidence index

Economic and Social Research Institute

USDJPY jumps above 140

Investing.com

MTS Insights
Macro analysis of broad asset class, sector and country-specific funds to discover trends using a top-down approach.  For more content visit my website or follow me on Twitter (@MTSInsights).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in FLJP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

