VALE: Speculative Nickel Play - Betting On The 2030 Electrification Cadence

Jul. 02, 2023 12:00 PM ETVale S.A. (VALE)BHP, RIO
Summary

  • The investment thesis for VALE's iron ore has faded, due to the moderation of iron ore spot prices and lower-than-expected contracted rates from China.
  • However, the stock is a great buy at these depressed levels, due to the improved risk/reward ratio, expanded forward dividend yield, and strategic electrification plans.
  • Despite a decline from the previous estimates of $40B, the Energy Transition Metal segment still shows impressive valuations at $25B, making it a speculative long-term play.
  • VALE's investment may pay off in the long term, especially with the expected growth in demand and resultant rise in copper/ nickel spot prices by 2030.
  • The Energy Transition Metal segment may eventually overtake Iron Solutions as the top and bottom line driver, making VALE attractive despite the stock's sell-off.

Lightbulbs on stack of money. Energy consumption, high prices and economy concept

mabaci/iStock via Getty Images

VALE's Iron Ore Investment Thesis Has Faded

We previously covered Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in January 2023, cautioning investors not to add due to the stock trading at its peak cyclical cadence. This was attributed to

VALE 6M Stock Price

Trading View

Iron Ore Spot Prices

Trading Economics

VALE's EBITDA By Segment

VALE

VALE's Revenues By Destination

VALE

Recent Contract Rates For Iron Ores

Market Watch

VALE 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

Copper And Nickel 5Y Spot Prices

Trading Economics

VALE's Production Target

VALE

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.08K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

