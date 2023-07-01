Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tractor Supply: A Resilient Retailer

Jul. 01, 2023 6:46 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)
Geoffrey Seiler
Summary

  • Tractor Supply (TSCO), a rural lifestyle retailer, has shown steady business performance through various economic cycles.
  • TSCO is expanding its services, including pet services and garden centers, and is remodeling its stores to give more space to higher productivity categories.
  • Despite its steady performance, the stock is not cheap at current levels. The author suggests holding the stock and waiting for a price dip to buy.

Tractor supply store

TennesseePhotographer

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has proven to be a solid performer throughout various economic cycles, but I'd prefer to be a buyer of the stock on a price dip.

Company Profile

TSCO describes itself as a rural lifestyle retailer. The

TSCO Guidance

Company Presentation

TSCO Valuation Vs Peers

TSCO Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

TSCO Historical Valuation

TSCO Historical Valuation (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

