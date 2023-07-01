Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SVOL: Shorting Vol Still Works In Low Vol Environment

Jul. 01, 2023 12:39 PM ETSimplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL)JEPI, XYLD
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.22K Followers

Summary

  • SVOL provides -0.2 to -0.3 VIX exposure while hedging tail risks with VIX calls.
  • It is a high-yielding fund, currently with a 16.8% forward yield.
  • SVOL can still generate high yields in a low vol environment, as long as the VIX curve remains in contango.

abstract background consisting of packs of paper dollars. 3d render

Ihor Lukianenko

To be honest, the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) has done better than I expected, returning 8% since I last wrote about it in February, matching the returns of the S&P 500 (Figure 1).

SVOL has kept pace with SPY

Figure 1 - SVOL has

SVOL has almost kept pace with scorching SPY

Figure 2 - SVOL has almost kept pace with scorching SPY ETF (Seeking Alpha)

SVOL has outperformed peers since inception

Figure 3 - SVOL has outperformed peers since inception (Seeking Alpha)

SVOL portfolio holdings

Figure 4 - SVOL portfolio holdings (simplify.us)

Spot VIX trading at 13 recently

Figure 5 - Spot VIX trading at 13 recently (Author created with price charts from stockcharts.com)

Operational mechanics of the SVOL ETF

Figure 6 - Operational mechanics of SVOL ETF (simplify.us)

Current VIX futures curve

Figure 7 - Current VIX futures curve (vixcentral.com)

Indicative annualized yield of short-vol strategy

Figure 8 - Indicative annualized yield of short-volatiltiy strategy (simplify.us)

Theoretica gains on doubling of underlying on September 50 calls

Figure 9 - Theoretical gains on doubling of underlying on September 50 calls on VIX (Interactive Brokers)

SVOL NAV vs. VIX

Figure 9 - SVOL NAV vs. VIX (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

VIX curve was flatter for most of 2022

Figure 10 - VIX curve was flatter for most of 2022 (vixcentral.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.22K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.