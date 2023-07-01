Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Standard Chartered: High-Quality Global Bank Priced At A Deep Discount

Jul. 01, 2023 9:40 PM ETStandard Chartered PLC (SCBFF), SCBFY
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.16K Followers

Summary

  • Standard Chartered has sold off in recent months on US/EU banking and China real estate contagion fears.
  • The fundamentals paint a different picture, however, with credit risk well-managed and the capital position robust.
  • At the current ~50% discount to book, Standard Chartered equity may have been penalized too harshly.

Standard Chartered Bank in Central, Hong Kong

winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

London-headquartered banking group, Standard Chartered’s (OTCPK:SCBFF) underwhelming track record of shareholder value creation, has long been an overhang on its valuation. Along with most major European banks post-2008 financial crisis, returns on equity have lingered in

Chart
Data by YCharts

Hong Kong P&L

Standard Chartered

LIBOR-HIBOR Spread

MacroMicro

Rate Sensitivity of the Banking Book

Standard Chartered

China Exposure

Standard Chartered

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.16K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.