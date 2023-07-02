Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dole's Dual Focus On Scale And Efficiency Drives Free Cash Flow Growth

Jul. 02, 2023 12:32 AM ETDole plc (DOLE)
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
182 Followers

Summary

  • Dole's supply chain optimization and multi-channel growth are key factors supporting margin and scale expansion.
  • The company on a multiples and growth value basis is materially undervalued relative to peers.
  • Expect material price stability with Dole's inclusion into the Russell 3000 Index and the small-cap Russell 2000 index.
Dole brand label on rooftop in Hamburg at fine weather.

Simon-Maas/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dole (NYSE:DOLE) is a Dublin, Ireland-based international agrifood corporation operating across four primary verticals; Fresh Fruit, which includes Dole's banana business, Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA, which encompasses imported and locally produced fruit products in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Diversified Fresh Fruit in the Americas and

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
182 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.