jaanalisette

Thesis

Wise plc (OTCPK:WPLCF) is an exceptional business with promising growth prospects and a solid reputation. Wise anticipates a 20% compound annual growth rate [CAGR] in income over the medium term. While I believe their expectations are certainly achievable, when conducting a Residual Earnings Valuation to determine the stock price for 2030, I arrived at a target of $13.74. This implies an upside of 65.74% from the current stock price of $8.29, equating to an annual return of approximately 9.66% from 2023 to 2030. However, I am cautious about the limited margin for error associated with this investment, especially when compared to the scenario where I could have purchased it at $4.08, which would have yielded an extraordinary annual return of 33.82% over the same period.

Considering these factors, I rate the stock as a "hold," as I prefer to await a correction that could potentially lower the stock price. Nonetheless, I maintain a target of $13.74 for 2030, which would be achieved if Wise successfully realizes all its expectations.

Overview

Wise is a fintech company that prides itself on offering low transfer and Forex fees. Its primary product is the Wise account, which allows users to hold multiple currencies in one place. They provide official bank details, such as ACH number and routing number, for 10 of the currencies they support. Additionally, account holders can request a Wise Debit card, which allows direct access to the balance of the desired currency. However, please note that this card is not available in all countries.

Wise stands out in terms of its exchange fees, rates, and international transfer fees, which can be completed in as little as 24 hours. For instance, if you wish to transfer funds from a U.S. account to a European one, you can convert your USD balance to EUR and then initiate the transfer using your EUR balance, which includes bank details. This approach significantly reduces the costs associated with the transfer, making it much more affordable, and faster.

The funds in your Wise account funds can be held as flat cash, earn interest (through placement in a bond portfolio), or invested in stocks (via an ETF). Additionally, Wise offers the option to donate to various charities and earn interest on GBP, EUR, and USD deposits with their recently launched "Wise Assets" feature.

After using Wise for a year, I can confidently say it is an excellent platform. I have benefited from its low Forex fees. However, when it comes to charging money with a debit card, the "low fees" claim doesn't hold true for me, as it can cost around 4% of the total amount due to it not being an American debit/credit card. Nevertheless, the transfer times are fast, and I have successfully utilized Wise for various transactions, including depositing funds with my broker and paying university fees in foreign currencies. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to experience Wise's debit card services since it hasn't been made available in my country yet.

The fintech market is projected to grow at a rate of 26%, slightly outpacing Wise's income growth expectation of 20% in the medium term. This observation highlights that Wise is a rapidly expanding company operating within a fast-growing market. I

Moving on to the competition faced by Wise, it's evident that the fintech industry is prone to replication. The recent launch of Wise Assets, which invests money in a bond fund held at BlackRock, seems to be the only differentiating factor created by Wise. This move may slightly reduce Wise's profit margin, but it also ensures that people prefer holding money with Wise over any other competitor. In my country, traditional banks are the main competitors for Wise, especially when it comes to lower costs for transferring large sums, such as $10,000, through institutions like the National Bank of Panama or Banco General. This situation may also apply to other Latin American countries. However, given that my country doesn't represent a significant revenue stream compared to the United States or Europe, Wise remains relatively untouched in those markets, and aside from that, it doesn't need to carry with the costs of traditional bank branches.

Competitors (Q4 2023 Investors' presentation)

Wise's transaction volume has been growing rapidly, with an annual pace of 78% since 2019. Presently, $132.45 billion passes through Wise, and its customer base has tripled. With 10 million users, around 66% of new customers join based on recommendations from family members. Despite these achievements, Wise still holds only a 5% market share in the personal segment, leaving ample room for future growth.

Wise's Growth (Q4 2023 Investors' presentation)

Based on the available information, there isn't much more to add. The competition and growth trends are well-documented in Wise's investor presentations. Overall, it is evident that Wise's business model remains strong, with potential for continued growth. However, the only concern is that management could become overly ambitious and pursue aggressive leverage to dominate the market. This would potentially expose Wise to vulnerabilities as it strives to reach the pinnacle of the market.

Financials (In millions of USD Unless Stated Otherwise)

Wise has grown a lot in the last 8 years. Its current assets have increased by a massive 20,652%, which means it has been growing at an average rate of 2,294% per year. Presently, the company is in excellent shape, boasting current assets totaling approximately $14,838.20. Meanwhile, its current liabilities amount to $14,263.25, clearly indicating that Wise possesses more current assets than current liabilities.

Balance Sheet Financials (Author's Calculation)

Now, turning to debt levels, Wise has experienced a significant increase in debt from 2022 to 2023. However, in my opinion, this debt is insignificant when considering the overall size of Wise. Presently, the debt represents interest expenses of approximately $13.52 million, which is nominal compared to an operating profit of around $757 million.

Short-Term & Long-Term Debt (Author's Calculation)

Speaking of operating profit, we can observe significant growth in Wise's revenue and a modest increase in its gross margin. The current gross margin stands at approximately 63.3%, which, in my opinion, is quite impressive. However, I don't anticipate it remaining at that level for long, as Wise has started paying interest on certain deposits with just a simple "click."

Revenue & Cost of Revenue (Author's Calculation) Gross Margin Evolution (Author's Calculation)

Now let's delve into the cash flows, where, unsurprisingly, we can witness a substantial increase since 2015. However, despite this overall growth, there has been a significant drop in Free Cash Flow. This decline can be attributed to capital expenses amounting to $3.27 billion. In their Q4 2023 statement, we observe a cash outflow labeled as "Payments for Financial Assets at FVOCI" totaling $8.6 billion, followed by a cash inflow labeled as "proceeds from sale and maturity of financial assets at FVOCI" amounting to $6.07 billion. The explanation behind this lies in Wise's investment strategy in highly liquid short-term assets, primarily consisting of bonds. In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with this approach, especially when they invest in short-term bonds, which helps protect them from substantial losses in their bond portfolio, as experienced by SVB, Signature, and First Republic. Additionally, I anticipate Wise to continue this investment strategy as their business expands. Nonetheless, Wise still demonstrates a robust Free Cash Flow Margin of 138%, albeit lower than the 472.96% recorded in 2022.

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income [FVOCI] comprise investments into highly liquid bonds with the objective of both collecting contractual cash flows and selling financial assets.

Financial Assets at FVOCI (Wise Q4 2023 Earnings Release) Free Cash Flow Evolution (Author's Calculation) Free Cash Flow Margin (Author's Calculation)

Overall, Wise is in excellent financial condition, showing incredible growth in all parts of its financial statement. Regarding my opinions of whether that growth is still sustainable, well, more or less, I expect revenue, and assets to continue growing, however margins will need to come down at some point, however that would be for the long term, Wise has already began to pay interest on some of its deposits, and it's not small, for USD for example, it stands at around 4.5%, this will boost revenue since new deposits will be used for investing activities into FVOCI Financial Assets, however that was what Wise was doing before introducing Wise Assets, and with non-interest bearing deposits, but now it will be with interest-bearing deposits. Whether Wise could have increased its deposits without the necessity of paying interests, well, in my opinion yes, it could, because Wise has already a reputation in the money transfer business, also offering a debit card, and good fees, and me myself, I have already recommended it to family before Wise Assets was even released.

Wise's Rates on Deposits (Wise.com)

Valuation (In millions of USD Unless Stated Otherwise)

The initial step in this Residual Earnings Valuation involves making a CAPM model to obtain the Required Rate of Return for which I will incorporate the current US10Y rate of 3.84%, an average market return of 10.7% for the past 10 years, and finally the Beta of 1.17 into the Capital Asset Pricing Model [CAPM], which yields a Required Rate of Return [RRR] of 11.53%.

CAPM Model for Wise (Author's Calculation)

The next step involves populating the Residual Earnings Table with data obtained from the latest Q4 2023 Earnings Report, which, by the way, was excellent. and Wise increased its full year outlook. The income projections are derived from the company's own expectations of achieving a growth rate ranging between 28% and 33% in FY2024, and approximately 20% over the medium term:

We expect Income to grow by between 28-33% in FY2024, and for income to grow by more than 20% CAGR over the medium-term

The other aspects can be determined based on simple proportions. Currently, the gross margin stands at 63.3%. However, it has been declining by 0.81% since 2017, so I adjust it accordingly. Using the rule of three, I can answer the question: If the operating income represents 63.3% of the revenue, what is the revenue when it represents 100%? By knowing the revenue, I can determine the operating assets at the end of the year. It is observed that the revenue represents 8.05% of the assets, meaning that $11.74 billion in assets generate a revenue of $1.19 billion.

Using the rule of three again, I can find the answer to the question: If the revenue is 8.05% of the assets, how much are the assets? With the value of the operating assets at the end of the year, I can calculate the book value. As of 2023, the book value represents 5.2% of the operating assets at the end of the year, so I make the necessary calculations to project the book value.

Residual Earnings Valuation (Author's Calculation)

As you can see, the model has provided a stock price of $8.39, which is very close to the current stock price of $8.29, this indicates that the stock is fairly valued. In order to determine a stock price target for 2030, I will reverse the process of discounting the residual income. While an intrinsic valuator discounts future earnings to determine their present value, I will project the present price into the future. Through this approach, I arrive at a stock price of $13.74. However, a problem arises. I am unable to predict whether the operating margin will further decline due to Wise's costly business initiatives. Additionally, the projected income compound annual growth rate [CAGR] is merely an expectation, subject to the influence of various variables over the medium term, spanning from 3 to 10 years.

Furthermore, Wise is currently trading at an elevated P/E ratio of over 61.84 compared to the sector median of P/E 9.14, making the stock susceptible to a near-term correction. In the chart below you will be able to see other multiples.

Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

A correction could potentially present a more favorable annual return within the periods considered in the Residual Earnings Valuation. For example, let's suppose hypothetically that one purchased the stock at $4.08 on July 11, 2023. This investment would result in an annual return of 33.82%, providing a significant margin for error. Even achieving a 20% annual return would still be satisfactory. I am not suggesting that the stock will necessarily decline to those levels; rather, I am acknowledging that I missed a tremendous buying opportunity. To clarify the stock is currently fairly valued, however it depends whether the market sentiment can support that value, if market sentiments turns very negative, then certainly the stock will fall as it did in the time period shown below despite it being fairly valued at that time with a stock price of $8.22.

WPLCF Stock Decline (GOOGLE)

Taking all these factors into consideration, I rate Wise as a "hold" with a price target of $13.74 for 2030. Currently, I would refrain from purchasing the stock and instead wait for a correction that offers a lower price and a greater margin of safety.

Risks to Thesis

The main risk associated with a thesis like mine is the potential for Wise to surpass its growth expectations, thereby eliminating the possibility of entering the stock at a lower price. However, this concern should be mitigated, as there are numerous stocks with solid financials that could offer a safer double-digit return. In the market, opportunities will always arise because if people cease to create new businesses, human progress would stagnate. Consequently, I confidently assert that the only factor that would prompt me to invest in the stock is a significant price drop, enabling me to acquire it at a lower cost.

When considering macroeconomic factors, the primary risk to this thesis is the absence of a recession, which would eliminate the expectation of price reduction. However, I believe that Wise is quite vulnerable to economic cycles due to its core business of money transfer for individuals and businesses. During a recession, there is a potential decrease in the volume of money transfers as people travel less and businesses engage in fewer international transactions. Therefore, the extent to which Wise can successfully grow will determine its ability to overcome the decline in transaction volumes.

Conclusion

Wise has experienced tremendous growth, with its volume and customer base tripling over a span of five years. Its remarkable marketing power is primarily driven by word of mouth. In response to competition, Wise has implemented well-thought-out strategies, including offering interest payments on certain deposits. From my perspective, Wise sits at the apex of the industry, as its expansion makes it increasingly attractive for new customers seeking a safe entry into this emerging sector.

Undoubtedly, Wise is a high-quality company with rapid growth in a rapid growth market. However, I must acknowledge that I am joining the party relatively late. Buying at current levels would only yield an annual return of approximately 9.39%. The issue with this is that the Residual Income Model relies on the company's projections, which leaves me with a slim margin for error. For those who have already purchased the stock, I anticipate that the price could reach $13.74 by 2030. As for individuals who have not yet invested, I rate the stock as a "hold" because, in my opinion, it would be wiser to wait for a price correction that could offer better returns, and aside from that, the stock is trading at fair value as a growth company in a market with negative sentiment, which inevitably leads to a better price in if we wait a little more.

