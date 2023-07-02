Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Ignore The Bears - Why The 'Quality' Long Term Thesis Is Growing Stronger (Rating Downgrade)

Jul. 02, 2023 12:53 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Julian Lin
Summary

  • Apple continues to post resilient fundamentals, especially on a constant currency basis.
  • Yet the stock appears richly valued when assessed against consensus estimates for forward growth rates.
  • There are reasons to hope for an acceleration in growth rates over coming quarters.
  • I explain why this is a thesis on multiple expansion and why the stock may see incessant growth over the long term.
Flat Lay of different apple products on a grey background.

Shahid Jamil

This is the “year of efficiency” or if you ask others, the year of artificial intelligence. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the largest company in the US stock market, has surprisingly been left out of this excitement as management has

Apple savings account

Apple

Julian Lin
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Comments (1)

TX Fly Fisher
Today, 1:14 AM
AI (machine learning in Apple-speak) is deeply infused across Apple's products. Their A-series and M-series Apple Silicon devices have had machine learning accelerators (Neural Engines) for the last 5-6 years and those Neural Engines are one of the tools in their software developers' toolbox to provide any number of familiar product features. In fact, Apple may have more AI hardware and software deployed than any of the so-called AI leaders. They will continue to broadly utilize AI/ML technology; they just tend to point out the resulting user benefits rather than calling it out as AI which is rather nebulous to most users.

Aside from that, AAPL is a money making machine that will continue to leverage and expand an unprecedented ecosystem and user base that the business world has never seen before. How it is that some investors still don't get it is beyond me.
