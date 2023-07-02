Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ARKG: Outperforming XBI, Reasonably Valued With Technical Upside Potential In 2H

Jul. 02, 2023 1:07 AM ETARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)XBI
Summary

  • ARK Genomic Revolution ETF outperformed the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the last two months of the 1H of the year, returning more than 20%. The fund invests in companies across multiple sectors that are relevant to the genomics revolution.
  • ARKG has net assets of over $2 billion and typically holds 40 to 60 individual equities. It is primarily invested in North American companies and is largely a small-cap growth fund.
  • Despite a high P/E ratio, its forward PEG is not high due to past earnings growth.
  • It has shown bullish potential with a golden cross taking place, not seen in several years. However, the long-term 200-day moving average needs to turn positive to confirm upside trend shift.
  • I rate it a soft buy due to its reasonable valuation and potential bullish trend.

The first half of 2023 featured massive gains for large swaths of the global market. One niche that did not fare so well was biotech. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) was essentially flat as the

ARKG With Major Alpha Vs XBI Last 2 Months

ARKG: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

ARKG Portfolio Construct (March 31, 2023)

ARKG: Sideways Q3 Performance History

ARKG: Descending Triangle Consolidation, Improved RSI Momentum, Bullish Golden Cross

