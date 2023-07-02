Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unlocking Value: Kroger - The Undervalued Dividend Stock

Jul. 02, 2023 2:42 AM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)ACI, DLTR, WMT, XLP
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.01K Followers

Summary

  • The Kroger Company, one of America's oldest grocery store operators, is a dividend growth stock with strong double-digit growth in the past decade, currently offering a 2.2% yield.
  • Despite some struggles with consumer weakness, Kroger's financials remain healthy, supporting high dividend growth, debt reduction, and potential buybacks in the future.
  • Although the stock isn't a strong wealth compounder, it is currently trading below its all-time high, presenting new investment opportunities.

Retail Report Shows Consumer Spent More On Goods In June

Brandon Bell

Introduction

It's time to talk about a somewhat unusual dividend growth stock. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) isn't just one of America's oldest grocery store operators, employing more than 430,000 people, but it is also a dividend growth stock with

Blue Ocean Strategy Vs. Stuck In The Middle - FourWeekMBA

FourWeekMBA

Image

Wall Street Journal

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

The Kroger Companies

Image

The Kroger Companies

Image

Ocado Group

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Leo Nelissen

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.01K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.