NVR: Lots Of Cash But No Margin Of Safety

Jul. 02, 2023 3:02 AM ETNVR, Inc. (NVR)
Hong Chew Eu
Summary

  • NVR is a low-growth cyclical company as its performance is tied to US Housing Starts where there was no growth in the long-term annual average over the past 70 years.
  • Any analysis and valuation of NVR should be based on its cyclical performance. A valuation of NVR on such a basis showed that there is no margin of safety.
  • NVR is financially sound with strong performance over the past cycle - 2005 to 2022 (peak-to-peak). It is a sound company there is not enough margin of safety currently.

Happy couple greeting manual workers in front of renovating house.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

From 2005 to 2022, NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) revenue grew at a CAGR of 3.6 %. This is lower than the long-term GDP growth rate. During this period that was a strong correlation between NVR revenue

Link between Finance Services Revenue and Homebuilding Revenue

Chart 1: Link between Finance Services Revenue and Homebuilding Revenue (Author)

NVR Performance Index

Chart 2: NVR Performance Index (Author)

Homebuilding Performance Index

Chart 3: Homebuilding Performance Index (Author)

Summary of NVR Valuation

Table 1: Summary of NVR Valuation (Author)

Value with a different basis for estimating the gross profit margins

Table 2: Value with a different basis for estimating the gross profit margins (Author)

Estimating the WACC

Table 3: Estimating the WACC (Various)

Deriving the Gross Profits

Table 4: Deriving the Gross Profits (Author)

Calculating the intrinsic value

Table 5: Calculating the intrinsic value (Author)

Comparative gross profitability

Chart 4: Comparative gross profitability (Author)

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

