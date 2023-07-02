Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions: Product Innovation Presenting Outperformance Among Peers

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
109 Followers

Summary

  • Zurn is currently recovering from reduced margins and is positioned for long-term growth.
  • The company pays a decent dividend which is now safe even with FCF strains.
  • The company has a fair balance sheet with the ability to safely operate in macro headwinds.
  • Assuming my DCF figures, Zurn is currently overvalued.
  • The company has constantly innovated its products which would result in additional consumer utility and potentially a competitive advantage through quality or pricing in the future.

Drinking fountain in school corridor

gerenme/iStock via Getty Images

Zurn Elkay Water Products Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) has experienced a recent recovery in operating margins along with share price performance. I believe that the company is currently a hold even though the company has experienced recovery, a

Zurn Logo

Zurn

Zurn P/E GAAP Compared to Peers 1Y

Zurn P/E GAAP Compared to Peers 1Y (Seeking Alpha)

Share Price Performance

Share Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Zurn Compared to the S&P 500 5Y

Zurn Compared to the S&P 500 5Y (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Analyst Consensus

Analyst Consensus (TradingView)

Financial Position

Financial Position (Alpha Spread)

Interest Coverage

Interest Coverage (Alpha Spread)

Solvency Ratios

Solvency Ratios (Alpha Spread)

Zurn Liabilities

Zurn Liabilities Annual (Alpha Spread)

Cost of Equity Calculation

Cost of Equity Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

WACC Calculation

WACC Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF

5Y Firm Model DCF Using FCFF (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

DCF Financials

DCF Financials (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Zurn innovations

Zurn Innovations (Zurn)

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

