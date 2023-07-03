Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IBM: Acquiring Apptio, Dividends, AI, And Collaborations Position It For Future Upside

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.27K Followers

Summary

  • IBM has underperformed in recent years; shares falling 28.28% in past decade, but strong fundamentals and focus on AI and cloud services could change investor sentiment. IBM's recent acquisition of Apptio, a software company that helps businesses manage and optimize IT spending, is seen as a positive step in its digital transformation.
  • Despite the company's underwhelming performance, IBM's dividend remains attractive, with a current yield of 4.96%.
  • The company has increased its dividend annually for 23 consecutive years and is on the verge of becoming a Dividend Aristocrat, which could make it more appealing to income and institutional investors.
  • From a valuation standpoint, IBM appears inexpensive compared to other big tech companies. The company trades at 12.66 times its free cash flow, compared to a peer group average of 29.59 times.
  • If IBM were to trade at the peer group average, its market cap would be $283.9 billion, suggesting that the company is significantly undervalued.
IBM Announces European Job Cuts

Tim Boyle

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) has been dead money as its returns have underperformed the market in recent years. Investors have watched shares of IBM decline -28.28% over the past decade while investing in the SPDR S&P 500

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
26.27K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, META, GOOGL, CSCO, ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

R
Rocket Investor
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (70)
A rock has more life in it than this stock. The current share price is almost the same as it was in ....1999!
Marrk profile picture
Marrk
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (1.46K)
Thank you for this good article. Seems like an even-handed evaluation. I got back into this name several years ago at $120. Last added at $119.98 on 11-4-21. With IBM, it's taking a long time for the future to get here and show some boost from AI, but things look better post-Rometty.

Long & Overweight IBM
L
Lord TGO Investment
Today, 9:34 AM
Premium
Comments (1.23K)
This company needs a major breakthrough…maybe AI and blockchain can do it. They hold a lot of patents in both of these high mega trend. Time will tell.
Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (8.79K)
In this fast moving world, it's hard to recover from so effectively being stereotyped as yesterday's news.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 9:24 AM
Comments (6.39K)
Excellent article Steven. Appreciate the thoughts on recent acquisitions. BTW…get ready to catch some arrows from the IBM disgruntled.
P
Pippy54
Today, 9:14 AM
Premium
Comments (382)
I have to agree that IBM is looking interesting. It's difficult for a company that has been rightly or wrongly called a "Buick" by the younger investing generations to break out of its stodgy image.
k
kevn1111
Today, 9:12 AM
Premium
Comments (10.45K)
Is a nice company, great cashflow, but growth rate does not support a significantly higher multiple. Maybe slightly higher and if acquisition can elevate the growth rate then there is possibility for higher multiples.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.