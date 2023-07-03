Tim Boyle

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) has been dead money as its returns have underperformed the market in recent years. Investors have watched shares of IBM decline -28.28% over the past decade while investing in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) would have generated a 171.92% return. Despite the low P/E, the large dividend, and the new business direction, IBM has been an underwhelming investment and underperformed expectations. If it wasn't for the dividend having 23 years of consecutive increases and a 4.96% yield, IBM would probably be less popular than it already is. While I am not a shareholder, I have been getting very interested in IBM as the fundamentals are strong, and IBM's focus on AI could change the narrative in investor sentiment. IBM continues adapting to the evolving business landscape and has the ability to become interesting again; the only question is, will IBM be accepted as a true cloud and AI play rather than a legacy tech company?

Seeking Alpha

IBM continues to transform its business, and the latest acquisition solidifies the direction IBM is taking

In November of 2021, IBM completed the separation of its managed infrastructure services unit into a new public company. IBM stockholders received one share of Kyndryl common stock for every five shares of IBM common stock, while IBM retained 19.9 percent of the shares of Kyndryl common stock immediately following the separation. IBM's future focus was built upon hybrid cloud and AI. Arvind Krishna, who was IBM's former Cloud Chief, has been laying the groundwork for a digital future as he was a driving force behind the RedHat acquisition to serve as the foundation of IBM's hybrid cloud and AI business. What is astonishing is that Mr. Market and the investment community are still looking at IBM as a legacy tech company, especially after it shed it divested its legacy businesses. IBM is all-in on its digital transformation and is using its cash stockpile by acquiring Apptio.

IBM

On June 26th, 2023, IBM announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Vista Equity Partners to purchase Apptio Inc. IBM will fund the $4.6 billion acquisition of Apptio from cash on hand rather than tapping the debt markets. IBM currently has $9.34 billion in cash and cash equivalents, another $8.06 billion in short-term investments under current assets on its balance sheet, and another $1.58 billion in long-term investments. IBM will utilize 26.45% of its $17.39 billion of on-hand liquidity to acquire Apptio. If divesting the managed infrastructure services unit wasn't enough to give IBM a facelift, utilizing $4.6 billion of its cash to further the business transformation should excite the market. IBM could have parked the $4.6 billion in T-bills, earning 3.84% for 10 years which would have been $176.64 million in annual interest. Instead, IBM felt a better use for their capital than a risk-free investment was to acquire Apptio and strengthen their future offerings.

From IBM's perspective, Apptio will accelerate the advancement of IBM's IT automation capabilities and enable enterprise leaders to deliver enhanced business value. When IBM combines Apptio's products with its IT automation software and the watsonx AI platform, IBM believes it will create a better value proposition for businesses to manage and optimize enterprise IT spending while driving operational synergies across the value chain. Apptio has over 1,800 customers, of which more than 60% are Fortune 100 companies, and Apptio's software is responsible for managing $650 billion worth of technology spending.

Apptio

The IBM press release emphasizes that the 3 core offerings from Apptio are integral to IBM's future are ApptioOne, Apptio Cloudability, and Apptio Targetprocess.

ApptioOne: Hybrid cloud spend management and optimization capabilities to analyze, optimize and plan IT spend and value. ApptioOne is used to establish repeatable and accurate planning and financial management processes, delivering actionable insights around cost and utilization, while benchmarking against industry peers for continuous optimization. Apptio Cloudability: Public cloud spend management visibility and optimization capabilities, connecting multi-cloud and SaaS infrastructure with cloud financial management best practices to maximize the value of clients' cloud strategy. Apptio Targetprocess: Agile investment planning capabilities to align development resources to business outcomes, plan and track value delivery for projects or products.

The numbers weren't released, but IBM did indicate that Apptio is growing and profitable. After looking into Apptio, I feel that this acquisition enhances IBM's hybrid cloud and AI segments and should drive synergies internally while driving additional revenue and cross-selling opportunities within these segments. This news comes after IBM and Adobe (ADBE) expanded their partnership to deliver content supply chain solutions using generative AI. I think people forget that IBM has been at the forefront of AI since the beginning, and while the ChatGPT moment just occurred, IBM has built one of the largest and experienced consulting businesses in AI. Adobe's enterprise customers will now have access to IBM's consulting experts, which include 21,000 data, AI, and experienced consultants who can help them implement generative AI models for the design and creative process. We are still at the beginning of the AI and ML cycle, and IBM is positioning itself to be a winner in the next technological revolution. It's going to take some time to see who the winners are, but it's hard to deny that IBM is aggressively positioning itself to benefit from the next evolution of technology.

IBM's dividend is still attractive, regardless of the yield from risk-free assets

It's hard to complain about IBM's dividend. IBM provides investors with a $6.64 dividend per share, a current yield of 4.96%. IBM has increased its dividend on an annual basis for 23 consecutive years, with a 2.66% 5-year average growth rate. The dividend has a 72.69% payout ratio, which leaves more than enough room for future dividend increases. IBM is also on the verge of becoming a Dividend Aristocrat, and when they do, IBM could become more appealing to income and institutional investors.

Seeking Alpha

In the rising rate environment, risk-free assets have become attractive again. There are many CDs that offer in the mid to high 4% levels and several that meet or exceed a 5% yield. A money market from Schwab with a $0 minimum investment will generate 4.93%, and parking money in a 10-year T-bill will generate a yield of 3.84%. The St. Louis Fed indicates that rates will increase to around 5.6% before declining to 4.6% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025. This will make short-term assets attractive for longer, but dividend-paying companies such as IBM should become more appealing to income investors as rates fall. As the Fed lowers interest rates, companies with long-standing histories of dividend increases, such as IBM, will look favorable, especially when the yield exceeds those from risk-free assets. Ultimately, the Fed dot plot shows rates setting between 2.25% and 3.25% in the longer term, which would make IBM's dividend, if it still exceeds a yield of 4%, very interesting, especially with the annual increases. While we have some time before rates come down, I am expecting that income investors and institutional funds that focus on dividends will get more excited about IBM as a strong income-producing asset in the future.

St Louis Fed

IBM looks very inexpensive from a valuation standpoint.

When you make an investment by purchasing shares of a company, you're paying the present value for all of the company's future cash flow. While there are many factors as to why stock prices rise and fall, fundamentals matter, even in markets that are fueled by investor sentiment. I compared IBM to Cisco Systems (CSCO), Broadcom (AVGO), Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG), Apple (AAPL), Adobe (ADBE), Salesforce (CRM), Meta Platforms (META), Oracle (ORCL), and Microsoft (MSFT) to see how its valuation metrics look compared to the rest of big tech. From a valuation standpoint, I look at the price to free cash flow (FCF), 2023 forward P/E, 2024 forward P/E, and the projected YoY EPS growth for 2024. If an investment looks interesting, I will do a deeper financial analysis.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

We know that IBM has been dead money, but maybe its valuation has been discounted too severely. In the TTM, IBM generated $10.96 billion in cash from operations and delivered $9.6 billion in FCF. IBM is currently trading at 12.66 times its FCF compared to a peer group average of 29.59 times. IBM trades at a 14.17 forward 2023 P/E and a 13.31 forward 2024 P/E. IBM is also slated to grow its EPS in 2024 by 6.46% YoY. Putting many aspects aside, if you were to buy IBM at a $121.51 billion market cap it would take 12.66 years to generate the original investment in FCF compared to buying MSFT for a $2.53 trillion valuation as it would take 44.11 years to generate the original investment from the current FCF level.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

If I was to assign a 29.59 multiple on each company's FCF, which is the peer group average, IBM would have a market cap of $283.9 billion. The question I ask is would it be crazy for IBM to trade at this multiple? Putting aside that IBM has underwhelming investor sentiment based on fundamentals, I don't think it's that crazy. ADBE generated $7.32 billion in FCF and trades at 30.65 times its FCF, CRM generated $6.3 billion in FCF and trades at 32.59 times its FCF, and ORCL generated $7.3 billion in FCF and trades at 44.29 times its FCF. Profits matter, and you are able to pay a much lower multiple for more FCF from IBM than ADBE, CRM, or ORCL. Even if I was to discount the valuation because IBM has mid-single-digit EPS growth compared to 13.13% from ADBE, 13.9% from ORCL, and 21.07% CRM, IBM should still trade at a larger valuation based on being more profitable than these companies while still having projected EPS growth. If I just used a peer group average P/FCF ratio, shares of IBM would have to increase by 133.65% to reach this multiple, and if I discounted the difference in valuation by 50%, IBM would have to appreciate by 66.83% to have a $202.7 billion market cap. Despite investor sentiment, and the market's perception of IBM, I feel it's tremendously undervalued, and while other investments will probably generate larger levels of capital appreciation, from a fundamental perspective, IBM looks too cheap.

Conclusion

IBM could certainly stay in the penalty box and continue its current path of missing out on capital appreciation. The market has created a dead money situation for IBM, and it's not a headline-grabbing company. I think IBM could be an interesting investment for investors who like value companies and are income investors. When the Fed finally cuts rates, companies like IBM should become more attractive as risk-free assets will no longer offer the large yields they do today. IBM is on track to become a Dividend Aristocrat by the 2nd half of 2025, which could be a catalyst in the dividend community. IBM continues to solidify its transformation, and the acquisition of Apptio is another step in becoming a winner in the AI boom that many are expecting. From a valuation standpoint, IBM looks inexpensive, and while it may be for a reason, profits do matter, and you are able to buy IBM at a deep discount to many other tech companies. If you have time on your side, IBM could shock the market and be an underdog winner that comes out of nowhere.