Thesis

I think the space tourism industry could be very interesting, as I wrote earlier this year in my last article on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), because the barriers to entry are incredibly high once the companies are established. And high barriers to entry are one of the most important things in achieving and defending high returns on capital.

However, predicting the future in an industry such as this is almost impossible as there are so many variables at play that can really affect the future of companies in this space. Investing in this industry is therefore truly high risk, with a high probability of loss for shareholders.

And Virgin, in my view, is still a long way from being profitable and is likely to need even more cash and therefore shareholders are likely to be diluted again. So I would take a wait-and-see approach until the picture is clearer.

But you do not have to be in the stock when it is most risky to have excellent results. There are plenty of examples, such as Walmart (WMT) or NVIDIA (NVDA), where you could have invested several years after the IPO and still had an outstanding performance. Also, don't be fooled by the people who always say that if you don't buy it now, you'll regret it in the future because there'll be no more upside. Historically, it has always been better to wait and reduce the risk of losing capital than to chase any hype.

Analysis

Virgin Galactic is one of those investments where you are investing in a vision of what the future could be for this industry and how it will evolve. And how demand for this product, and in particular its profitability, will develop. It may well be that demand will be extremely high, but the industry will be unattractive to shareholders because margins will be thin and profitability low. Or it could be exactly the opposite, but at the moment nobody can be 100% sure what will happen.

But I would assume that companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin (BORGN) or Stratolaunch Systems might have an advantage because they are likely to provide a better experience for the customer. Sure, their flights are more expensive, but at the moment all space tourism is for the wealthy and will probably remain so.

And for Virgin, you would have to pay $450,000 for a few minutes of weightlessness in a suborbital flight, whereas the others offer an experience where you really are in space. So you could argue that you get more for your money from the competition.

SPCE Stock Dilution

I think what Virgin is doing is good for the company because they have capitalized on the hype before the first commercial flight, where they raised $300 million, and then after the successful flight they are looking for another $400 million. So basically, they are raising money on big news when demand is high. This is understandable to ensure the survival of the company, but it is less good for shareholders who are being diluted. And I think existing shareholders should get used to the idea that more money will be raised in the future to fund operations.

Virgin Galactic's First Commercial Flight

Virgin made its first commercial flight with 3 Italian passengers and two Virgin pilots. And the 5 people came home safely and the Galactic 01 was a success, so now they want to do one flight a month, with the next flight in August with the Galactic 02. This is a milestone that many people did not believe could be reached, given that the flights have been postponed several times.

Now that we know they can make the flights, we need to calculate what they can make, or what they need to make to be profitable.

Calculation

As a basis, I would like to look at the operating expenses and FCF of the last few years to get a first impression.

Operating expenses were as follows:

-$500m in 2022

-$319m in 2021

-$275m in 2020

And FCF were

-$238m in 2022

-$126m in 2021

-$151m in 2020

And the TTM figures for both are -$272 million for FCF and -$572 million for operating expenses. So Virgin is clearly burning cash.

If Virgin now wants to do 1 flight a month, where they will probably have 4 or 5 passengers and 1 pilot for the first time, they will make about $1.80m or $2.25m revenue per flight if we take the $450k per passenger figure. This would result in revenues over a 12-month period of between $21.6m and $27m. This is far from what they need to fund themselves without additional capital.

And in this calculation, I even used the $450k per passenger figure, in reality most of their backlog is in the ~$250k per passenger range. And the nearly 800 people have to be served first, and how long that takes will depend on whether they can increase the number of flights per month. At the moment they can only fly once a month because of inspections, but this is likely to improve in the future as they become more efficient and take advantage of the rapid rise in the learning curve in the early days.

But if they want to be self-financing, they will probably need more spaceships and more flights per month. But that will lead to more capital to finance that, and that will most likely lead to higher costs in general, so they will need either higher prices in the future or a lot more flights. A vicious circle.

If we just assume that they need to generate enough revenue to cover operating costs from 2022, which is $500 million, they need to operate the following number of flights per year:

And even in this calculation, we are using optimistic figures; in reality they will probably need more flights.

6 people per flight for $450k becomes $2.7m per flight. $500m divided by $2.7m equals ~185 flights, and that divided by 52 weeks equals about 3.5 flights per week. However, as more flights mean more costs, and they need more spaceships to make so many flights, they probably need to fly 5+ days a week to break even on operating costs. And for 5 flights a week with 6 people, you need 1,560 customers a year. 5 days x 6 passengers x 52 weeks = 1,560 customers. However, the number of passengers is likely to be in the region of 2.000+ per year to be profitable, as we have not factored in potentially increased costs and other variables. And depending on the margins after the first flights, it could be even higher.

And I personally don't think there is a market to find 2.000+ people a year who want to do this adventure at that price. And my calculations were favorable, because they have to serve their old customers first and most likely they will not serve 6 customers per flight, because I think there will be a pilot on board for the first flights. And the costs will be even higher with more spaceships and flights, as I think it will take some time for them to achieve significant economies of scale in this industry.

I could also see that people might be afraid to go on such an adventure, having seen what could happen with the Titanic expedition. However, the Virgin CEO said in the New York Post that this is unlikely to happen because the space industry is highly regulated and has strong safety measures in place.

Conclusion

Overall, I do not think the risk/reward is favorable at the moment, as the likelihood of further shareholder dilution is quite high. And I do not think the market is big enough at the moment to get enough customers to become profitable. However, the industry is still very interesting to me over a 10-year timeframe because the barriers to entry could be huge. And I think a lot of people like Virgin because they have a kind of first mover advantage, but unfortunately the first mover advantage is not as big as a lot of people think.

However, a strategy of buying the rumors and selling the news has proved effective on this stock in the past.