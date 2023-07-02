JHVEPhoto

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) offers a captivating proposition for income investors, demonstrating a sustained commitment to AI and solid financial performance. For over a century, the tech giant has consistently rewarded its shareholders with quarterly dividends, making it a reliable income-generating investment. Simultaneously, IBM's relentless focus on AI and cloud technologies under CEO Arvind Krishna's strategic leadership has seen it bag some of the most prestigious clients and partnerships, further solidifying its standing in the market. This piece thoroughly explores the technical analysis of IBM's share price to forecast potential investment directions for investors. The research reveals that IBM's long-term projection remains robustly optimistic, and the presence of powerful patterns suggests a trajectory toward higher prices.

A Chronicle of Innovation and Reliable Investments

IBM has consistently proven itself to be a valuable contender in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) landscape, thereby presenting a strong case for income investors. The corporation's track record of paying a quarterly dividend since 1916, with steady growth leading to the 28th year of sequential dividend increases in April 2023, underscores its dependability as an investment choice. This consistency is further highlighted by IBM's free cash flow of $8.971 billion, significantly outpacing the $6 billion distributed in dividends.

Data by YCharts

IBM's pioneering efforts in the AI domain have resulted in noteworthy achievements. IBM's recently launched Watsonx platform for creating AI models and a newly designed graphics process unit (GPU) for AI applications underpin its commitment to AI innovation. High-profile entities such as Moderna and SAP, an enterprise software company, are leveraging IBM's quantum computing and AI technologies, illustrating the effectiveness and attractiveness of IBM's AI solutions. These partnerships demonstrate the strength of IBM's AI infrastructure and its potential to secure additional alliances.

Despite a relatively stagnant share price growth this year, IBM's investment allure remains intact. Its persistent reliability and attractive dividend yield are enticing for income investors, even amidst modest expectations from Wall Street. It is also important to consider IBM's enduring commitment to AI, a dedication that has seen it morph into a specialist in cloud and AI since 2012. Under the guidance of CEO Arvind Krishna, who assumed office in April 2020, IBM has emphasized AI and cloud technologies as the primary engines of its future growth, as evidenced by strategic moves such as the acquisition of open-source software powerhouse Red Hat. The recent acquisition of FinOps software company Apptio for $4.6 billion aligns with IBM's goal of aiding its clients in achieving greater business efficiency. Apptio's solutions, designed to optimize technology expenditure and minimize costs, will augment IBM’s diverse range of services. Additionally, this acquisition opens avenues for IBM to introduce its products to a new client base and leverage the gathered data for its AI platform, WatsonX, signaling a promising trajectory for IBM in the dynamic AI field.

The Unfolding of IBM's Bullish Price Pattern

Examining IBM's long-term market prospect, one can utilize the provided yearly chart as a guide. The chart displays a robustly bullish sentiment for IBM, underlined by an ongoing upward movement spanning over the last six decades. It has been noted, however, that markets invariably pause and consolidate extensively before embarking on powerful ascents to loftier levels. This was particularly apparent during the robust consolidation phase from 2000 to 2008. Here, the market rebounded from the enduring support zone of $40, soaring to the $149 mark. A buying signal was triggered when the market dipped just before reaching long-term support, without any annual close beneath the $40 support level. This buy signal is marked by the red circle in the chart below.

A parallel consolidation phase took place from 2014 to 2021, during which a buy signal was established at the robust support region of $80. A similar drop beneath the $80 support level occurred, followed by a substantial rally to much higher levels. This buying cue was comparable to the one noticed in the consolidation phase from 2000 to 2008. The buying signal, evident in the subsequent chart, foretells future price increases as the market crosses the $149 mark. Complementing this optimistic perspective, the yearly candles for 2021 and 2022 were bullish, closing at higher levels.

IBM Yearly (stockcharts.com)

To further elucidate the bullish configurations discussed above, the quarterly chart below draws attention to recurring patterns by highlighting rounding bottoms. The rounding bottom from 2000 to 2008 was punctured at $76, sparking a rapid rally in subsequent years. Interestingly, a similar rounding bottom is discernible from 2014 to 2022, wherein the price fluctuates within broad parameters. It's inferred from the charts that surpassing $149 would pave the way for markedly higher IBM share prices. The triple bottom signified by the red arrows further intensifies the bullish momentum and suggests an imminent, swift breakout.

IBM Quarterly (stockcharts.com)

Investor Considerations

Investors may want to seize buying opportunities during price dips, or consider entering the market once the price surpasses $149. The monthly chart below further emphasizes the rounding bottom and signals a dominant bullish trend. This bullish scenario is deciphered from the emergence of wicks on the monthly candles. Whenever the price self-corrects and dips, it subsequently rallies higher, leaving wicks on the chart – usually indicative of a bullish breakout. The RSI, comfortably ensconced at the mid-level of 50, corroborates this. The price increase observed in May and June lift the RSI upward, indicating a buying signal.

IBM Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

The weekly chart below reveals a channel formation and demonstrates that the price is currently ensnared within the blue channel. Despite extensive consolidation within the channel, an upward price trajectory is anticipated. The bullish candle from the previous week and the RSI's supportive stance at the 50 levels suggest that the buying signal was activated at $120.12, and a price increase is likely.

IBM Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

For entry into the market, investors can also rely on short-term parameters. The short-term structure appears to be shaping a bullish price pattern, as demonstrated by the double bottom marked by blue arrows in the daily chart below. The double bottom was verified when the price breached the blue neckline. Currently, as the price corrects lower, it is setting up a buying signal. This signal, indicated by the red arrow, signifies a price elevation in the market, suggesting that investors could enter the market at present levels in anticipation of higher prices.

IBM Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

While IBM's emphasis on AI and cloud technologies has led to promising partnerships and advancements, it also presents a risk. IBM's future growth largely depends on the successful implementation and acceptance of these technologies in the market. Any potential failure or lack of market acceptance could adversely impact IBM's performance. On the other hand, the AI and cloud computing markets are highly competitive, with industry giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon. These competitors have significant financial, technical, and marketing resources, and the ability to offer lower prices, which could potentially attract IBM's customers and limit its market share. In the rapidly evolving tech industry, there is always a risk of technological obsolescence. If IBM fails to continually innovate and keep its products and services updated, it could lose its competitive edge. From a technical standpoint, the IBM stock price needs to sustain above the $80 mark to preserve the bullish sentiment. If it falls below this level, it could trigger additional downturns in the market.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, IBM's consistent dividend payment record and sustained commitment to innovation in AI and cloud technologies make it a compelling investment opportunity, particularly for income and value investors. The company's proven capability in these fields, evidenced by strategic partnerships with high-profile clients, bolsters its credibility. Notably, the company's strategic acquisitions, including open-source software veteran Red Hat and FinOps software provider Apptio, further solidify IBM's positioning in the tech market.

IBM's stock has demonstrated robust bullish patterns over the years, providing buying opportunities for investors. Despite a phase of consolidation, technical analysis reveals that surpassing the $149 mark could trigger a swift rise in IBM's share prices. Moreover, the prevailing market sentiment and the formation of the rounding bottom, point towards a dominant bullish trend. The appearance of a double bottom on the short-term chart points to a robust buying opportunity. Investors may consider buying IBM stocks at the current market value, foreseeing a potential upward trend. Further positions could also be established if a breakout emerges at the $149 mark.