Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I constantly seek fresh investment opportunities in income-generating assets. When I come across attractively valued assets, I tend to increase my holdings by adding to my existing positions. Moreover, I take advantage of market volatility by initiating new positions, thus diversifying my portfolio and maximizing my dividend income while minimizing capital expenditure.

Most of my articles revolve around a specific stock, and I can learn from them about a company, sometimes an industry, and even a sector. However, they're primarily non-strategic articles. In this article about the dividend cut of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), I can focus on my broader strategy and share it. I mentioned how I dealt with similar events in the past, which is another excellent opportunity.

As an investor, I strive to improve my skills and keep improving my strategy to answer my needs best. To do so, I usually try to learn from my mistakes. Analyzing my mistakes and sharing them with my readers helped me know how to avoid them in the future. While I do not believe a dividend cut is always my mistake, my reaction following the cut can be wrong and hurt my portfolio over the long term.

V.F. Corporation's Dividend Cut

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. It provides its products under The North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, Altra, Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, JanSport, Dickies, and Timberland PRO brand names. The company sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, including retail stores, concession retail stores, e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms.

V.F. Corporation announced on February 7th, 2023, that it is slashing its dividend payment by a whopping 41%. It has therefore lost its dividend king status, which means that after more than 50 annual dividend increases, the company has not frozen the dividend but reduced it significantly.

The company's payout ratio has been increasing steadily as it couldn't reach its all-time high EPS of 2019, but it still had plenty of cash to pay the dividend as it was well-covered by earnings. The company's management was highly concerned regarding its ability to deal with inflation and its inventory challenges until operating margins rebound when the consumer became more confident again.

Therefore, it has decided to cut the dividend and sell some of its non-core brands to raise capital and conserve cash. The company will use that cash to improve its balance sheet as the debt level has more than tripled since 2019, and with lower margins, the EBITDA has shrunk to a point where the debt to EBITDA level has reached a double-digit figure.

Reacting to that announcement, I immediately sold my entire position at V.F. Corporation. This is part of my dividend growth strategy. When a company cuts its dividend, I sell the whole position as soon as the market opens. I then shift the funds from that investment into another more promising investment following the disappointing dividend cut. I have been exercising this strategy for almost a decade with decent success.

Why I did it

A dividend cut is a sign of failure by the company and its management. It means that the management didn't plan its capital allocation well, and it decided to change the capital allocation plan suddenly. The ability to allocate capital well is one of the critical elements of good management in a good company. V.F. Corporation found itself in a position where it couldn't live up to its own plan, which was a failure in planning.

The company was caught ill-prepared and was forced to change the capital allocation to keep the company out of risk. From my perspective, if they brought the company to that situation, they do not deserve my trust until they prove themselves again as good capital allocators who can recreate growth after they decimated the company's EPS to a point where it cannot pay the dividend.

From my experience, selling immediately after a dividend is a wise move. The company has just admitted failure. It means that the corporation is not in a good place. Therefore, it needs to be fixed, and fixing takes time. I prefer that my capital will not be invested in that company during that time. The dividend cut is the first sign of a massive turnaround and reconstruction that are often needed. Therefore, short and medium-term returns tend to be poor. This is also the case with V.F. Corporation. Since the announcement, as the graph below shows, the company has performed poorly versus the market opening a massive 37% gap that can take years to close in less than six months.

As a strategy, I prefer to keep the winners rather than hold on to the losers. When a company succeeds, I do not trim it, I let it grow and add capital to other companies, but I do not sell. When a company cuts its dividend, I sell it immediately. This way, my portfolio focuses on my best picks as I let them grow and trim my worst picks. I cannot ensure that I always pick the best companies, but I can nurture my portfolio to focus on my winners.

When will I buy it again?

First, I must look at the valuation to decide when to repurchase it. The company's P/E ratio has declined significantly over the last twelve months. The valuation has decreased despite declining EPS, meaning the price has fallen faster than EPS. So when it comes to valuation, the shares are very cheap.

The graph below from Fast Graphs also emphasizes that V.F. Corporation is attractively valued. The current P/E ratio is half the average P/E ratio over the last twenty years. However, the graph also shows that the company has seen declining EPS in 2020,2021, and the forecast for 2023 is for another massive decline sending the EPS to lows not seen since 2011. The forecast shows some growth, but I tend to be more skeptical about the current level of trust.

Fast Graphs

Moreover, valuation is not enough. I must consider the fundamentals as well. As the Fast Graphs analysis implies, the EPS has been declining. We see a dire picture of the company's EPS and free cash flow per share. The free cash flow is negative, meaning the company is burning through its cash, and the EPS is declining. The fact that the debt has more than tripled, and the fundamentals are not very promising, can easily explain the low valuation.

I will reconsider V.F. Corporation when the company recovers, as it returns to a path of EPS growth. I would like to see the EPS bottoming and then growing for at least a year with expanding margins, and I would probably prefer two years. It may be more expensive at that time than it is today, but I am not a speculate and will not buy into a company that hopes to perform a turnaround, yet it may prove to be more challenging than it seems now. Even the COO of Goldman Sachs, a financial institution that makes sure to understand the sentiment, says that they see reluctance by consumers to buy brands as they prefer private labels.

There's no real stress yet, but you can see substitution and more private labels. If you listen to some of the earnings reports from the consumer-driven companies, it does feel like the back half of the last few months had been weaker than the first handful of months this year.

(John Waldron - President and Chief Operating Officer, Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, June 2023).

Key Takeaways

I sold my shares in V.F. Corporation following a dividend cut, and it is not a decision-making process but an immediate reaction to any cut. This decision proved correct, as shares of the company kept plummeting since then. I had a similar experience with companies like Kinder Morgan (KMI).

I will only repurchase these shares if the company stabilizes its EPS, proves that it can grow again, and then allocate funds wisely. Until then, shares of V.F. Corporation are a SELL, in my opinion. There are better opportunities with companies that are not going through a significant turnaround that is challenging their entire firm.