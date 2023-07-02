Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank Of N.T. Butterfield: A Resilient Bank That Is Being Overlooked

Chimerix Research
Summary

  • Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, a financial institution serving high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the Channel Islands, is currently being overlooked by the market in valuation terms.
  • The bank has a solid financial position with a sound risk management approach, a loyal customer base, and limited competition due to high barriers to entry in its markets.
  • Despite the positive macro environment for banks and NTB's strong position, the market is currently undervaluing the bank.
  • We suggest that this presents an investment opportunity, with a potential return of between 18% and 22%.

Bermuda Pastels

KenWiedemann/iStock via Getty Images

Table

NTB - Balance Sheet (SEC Filings)

Chart

NTB - Historical P/B (Seeking Alpha)

Chart

NTB - Net margin (Seeking Alpha)

Chart

NTB - Comps P/E (Seeking Alpha)

Chart

NTB - Historical P/B (Seeking Alpha)

Chimerix Research
Focusing on overlooked opportunities and special situations. We focus in almost any sector but pay particular attention to Biotech and credit-related opportunities. Special situations include restructurings, litigations, bankruptcies, and spin-offs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

