Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hoegh LNG Partners Series A Preferred Shares Hit Hard By Delisting Decision

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.84K Followers

Summary

  • Following last year's acquisition by parent Höegh LNG Holdings, Höegh LNG Partners decided to delist its 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units from the NYSE.
  • The move forced some large institutional investors to dispose of their holdings and effectively precluded retail investors from trading the units.
  • While Höegh LNG Partners reported solid first quarter results in May, the partnership is still dealing with substantial arbitration claims filed by the Indonesian charterer of the PGN FSRU Lampung.
  • Claims raised in the arbitration proceedings hold some risk for the partnership's ability to continue making distributions to preferred unitholders going forward.
  • Given the lack of tangible alternatives at this point, I am assigning a "Hold" rating to the company's Series A Preferred Units.

"Neptune" FSRU Arrives At Lubmin LNG Terminal

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

Note:

I have covered Höegh LNG Partners LP (OTC:HMLPF) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Thirteen months ago, Höegh LNG Partners LP ("Höegh LNG Partners") entered into a

Delisting Sell-Off

Yahoo Finance

Trading Volume

Yahoo Finance

Cash Position

Q1 report

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
15.84K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

d
dhmunro55
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (167)
No surprise here because Hoegh / Morgan Stanley are simply continuing their manoevering to the detriment of minority stockholders same as they accomplished in regards to the minority stockholders of HMLP.
d
dhmunro55
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (167)
@dhmunro55 I should have made it clear that it was the minority common unit holders of HMLP who were previosly taken advantage of by Hoegh / Morgan Stanley.
t
tjk144
Today, 7:58 AM
Comments (142)
Isn't this pretty much old news? i'm not quite sure the point of the article since retail investors can't buy the stock anyway.
j
jzwmnb01
Today, 8:19 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.59K)
@tjk144 You can still buy at Fidelity.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.