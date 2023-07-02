Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Occidental Petroleum: Time To Deal With The Preferred

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Preferred redemption appears to be the new priority over debt reduction.
  • The balance sheet is in far better shape after the redemption of very roughly $10 billion in long-term debt.
  • Well, design improvement and other advances have steadily increased well productivity.
  • Cash flow is lower than last year, but still within a comfortable range.
  • The company has a lot of low-cost well-site locations.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) management has shifted their attention to the preferred stock after paying down debt considerably over the past fiscal year. While I would not mind seeing the debt levels come down more, I understand the need to

Occidental Petroleum First Quarter 2023, Cash Flow And Free Cash Flow Calculation

Occidental Petroleum First Quarter 2023, Cash Flow And Free Cash Flow Calculation (Occidental Petroleum First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Occidental Petroleum Trend Of Well Production Improvement As Technology Advances

Occidental Petroleum Trend Of Well Production Improvement As Technology Advances (Occidental Petroleum First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Occidental Petroleum Commercial Drill Locations' Breakeven Points

Occidental Petroleum Commercial Drill Locations' Breakeven Points (Occidental Petroleum First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Occidental Petroleum Description Of Operations

Occidental Petroleum Description Of Operations (Occidental Petroleum First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
18.85K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. I am now retired.  Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OXY XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

I
Invest5life
Today, 7:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.28K)
Sorry but less than 10% of preferred redeemed this year. Under WTI $75 cannot continue per Vicki. That means looooooooong time for preferred to hang around. $OXY is not going anywhere anytime soon
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 7:53 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (39.82K)
@Invest5life Only if you know the future and can guarantee it
R
Reason204
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (148)
Your comments on well production and costs going forward are why I continue to hold CPG and BTE. Both made acquisitions that I think will benefit from this...Like your articles...
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 7:47 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (39.82K)
@Reason204 Thank you very much
e
energyguy921
Today, 7:24 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.87K)
They don’t have a choice on redeeming or not redeeming the preferred.

It depends what’s paid to the common shares and if payments to the common exceed 4 per share on a 12 mo trailing basis they MUST redeem an amount that equals the excess

They were flush with FCF during 2022 and bought back significant stock which triggered the mandatory redemption.

That should taper off the rest of year but they had 1st half redemptions

Conclusion: If you believe more Pr will retire than you also have to believe in more buybacks and stock dividends on the common.

That’s not going to happen with 70 oil and 2.75 ng
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 7:48 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (39.82K)
@energyguy921 Let's see what they actually receive. Though it is very clear that this is materially different from 2022 so far.
