In early May, I said that Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was a solid company that has been growing nicely, but that it looked fairly valued at the moment. Since then, the stock is up about 6%, slightly trailing the performance of the S&P 500 over the same time period.

Company Profile

As a reminder, INTU offers financial management and compliance software for small businesses, accountants, self-employed professionals, and consumers.

Its largest segment is its Small Business & Self-Employed Segment, which is headlined by its QuickBooks Offerings. QuickBooks provides payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, as well as financing for small businesses. Also within this segment is Mailchimp, which offers e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management solutions.

TurboTax, its consumer income tax preparation software, is the main component of its Consumer segment. The bulk of its operating income occurs in its fiscal Q3, around tax filing time. INTU also serves tax professionals through its ProTax segment.

Finally, INTU owns Credit Karma, which is a personal finance site that members use to access free credit reports as well as things such as credit and identity monitoring. Lead generation and advertisements are the main source of revenue for this segment.

Post Earnings Sell-Off And Recovery

INTU sold off over -8% the session following it reporting mixed fiscal Q3 results and guidance. However, the stock rebounded nicely in June to trade above where it was prior to its FQ3 report.

Due to the seasonality of its tax preparation businesses, fiscal Q3 is the biggest quarter for the company. As I noted in my original write-up, the TurboTax business always has some risk associated with it in FQ3, as any surprises can generally hit without too much warning.

This was the case for Q3, as while the segment saw revenue increase 3% to $3.3 billion, that was below expectations, and the company lowered its growth expectations for its full fiscal year from growth of 9-10% to now 5-6%. It noted it saw -2% decline in IRS returns, which it said was largely due to people filing taxes in past years to receive Covid-related stimulus payments and credits that no longer filed taxes this past season. It originally expected returns to grow 1%.

That said, the company is still seeing its TurboTax Live strategy play out. This was one of the first big innovations from the company on the AI front, before AI became the buzz it is today

Discussing TurboTax on its fiscal Q3 call, CEO Sasan Goodarzi said:

“As a reminder, every point of IRS returns growth equals about 1 point of TurboTax revenue growth, and every point of DIY category share growth equals about 2.5 points of TurboTax revenue growth. The expected decline in total IRS returns and DIY category share equates to approximately $200 million of negative impact to revenue for TurboTax versus our original expectations. We expect our share of total IRS returns to be down approximately 80 basis points this fiscal year, primarily reflecting pandemic-era stimulus filers who did not file taxes this season. “Each tax season has been unique since the pandemic began 4 years ago, although average annual trends over this period are far more in line with longer-term trends. Over this 4-year period, we expect total IRS returns to be up approximately 1%, the DIY category share of total returns to be up 1/4 of a point, and our share of total returns to be up approximately 20 basis points and average revenue per return to be up 9 points. These trends exclude users of the TurboTax Free File offering in prior year periods. Our strategy to transform the assisted category with TurboTax Live is working, given the growth we've experienced in an environment where IRS returns are declining. We expect TurboTax Live customers to grow 13% this year, with TurboTax Live revenue up 19% and total average revenue per return to grow 12%.”

Automated payments and transaction was another area I discussed that INTU was looking to take advantage up, with about 70% of B2B transactions still made by check. On that front, the company continued to show strong growth despite the macro environment, with payments volumes up 20%. While the growth slowed down a bit, the more volume it gets on its platform, the greater the network effects become.

The company is also just over halfway through its 3-year transition to moving its desktop accounting solution to a subscription service, and it raised prices in September. This helped with a 16% increase in its Desktop revenue in fiscal Q3. This should be a continued growth driver over the next year and a half.

While the decline in Credit Karma revenue last quarter got a lot of headlines, the segment’s -12% decline was actually better than expected, and the company raised its full-year outlook to an expected decline of -11% from a prior outlook of -10% to -15%. The company credited innovation in cards and its Karma Guarantee for the better-than-expected performance, and noted that it saw a 45% increase in the number of TurboTax customers that chose to put their money on a Credit Karma Money account.

Obviously, given the current environment where financial institutions have become a bit more risk-adverse given the current state of the economy, Credit Karma is operating in a tough environment. As things settle, though, I would expect the business to start to normalize and for INTU’s work with the platform to be more noticeable.

Valuation

INTU stock currently trades around 20.7x the FY2024 (ending July) consensus EBITDA of $6.33 billion and 18x the FY2025 consensus of $7.27 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 29x the FY24 consensus of $15.83, and 25x the FY25 consensus of $18.34.

Revenue growth is expected to be up over 11% in fiscal 2024 and up a 14% in fiscal year 2025.

The stock trades towards the high end of where other large software firms trade.

INTU Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

While TurboTax was a bit disappointing this tax season, the underlying metrics for TurboTax Live bode well for the business moving forward. Meanwhile, its Small Business and Self-Employed segment continues to perform well. The company’s early foray into AI could also help it gain investor attention.

Its Credit Karma business continues to navigate a tough environment, but its overall performance was better than feared. The business adds some heightened macro impact to its business, but I’d like to see how it performs in a more normalized environment under INTU.

That said, I still think the stock remains close to fully valued, trading at a valuation generally above those of its big software peers. I continue to rate the stock a "Hold."