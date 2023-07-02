Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amadeus IT Group: Business To Continue Riding The Travel Recovery Wave

Jul. 02, 2023 7:33 AM ETAmadeus IT Group, S.A. (AMADF)SABR
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
530 Followers

Summary

  • AMADF continues to perform well in the Air IT sector, with revenues now surpassing pre-COVID levels, despite a slower recovery in the Distribution sector.
  • AMADF has not yet fully benefited from the uptick in air travel demand.
  • AMADF share buyback program and its ability to leverage its balance sheet indicate a strong business outlook.

Medium shot of girl looking out window of commercial airplane

Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Overview

Amadeus IT Group (OTCPK:AMADF) is one of the leading suppliers of IT solutions to the airline industry, providing airlines with access to one of the world's largest global distribution systems [GDS] and offering a range

A picture containing text, screenshot, number, display Description automatically generated

Own model

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
530 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.